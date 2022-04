Maryland officially ushered in retail sports betting through five of the state’s six casinos in December 2021. But everyone wants to know: When will online sports betting in Maryland go live? It’s clear there’s a market for it after $32.5 million worth of wagers was accepted in person during January. February saw $25.5 million worth of sports bets placed at various […] The post Live Updates: Maryland Sports Betting Launch News appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO