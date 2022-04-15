Louise Carroll: Random thoughts for April

Just as sure as the sun comes up in the morning, random thoughts keep piling up in my file. I guess I'm just a magnet for diverse and often unconnected thoughts, but it is OK because I can put them in a column.

Very early in the morning on March 12, Linda Esposito came to pick me up to go the Lawrence County Women's Conference, an absolutely fabulous affair. But really, Linda literally picked me up. As I stepped out the door. the sidewalk looked icy, so I decided to step over onto the grass. I didn't make it. I ended up sitting down very hard. Linda picked me up. I fell right on my butt, and I have learned something about butt anatomy. Those are the muscles I use to bend over and go up steps. Coming down steps is painless, going up steps is very painful, so I know that my butt is good for more than just sitting.

"We are not an endangered species ourselves yet, but this is not for lack of trying." Douglas Adams, author 1952-2001.

I got lots of comments about the Spam column. Most were very positive, and I think the sale of Spam in our area will go up. Dom Viccari fondly remembered Spam and is among those who are planning on buying it. When Dom was in the Army, he recalled he ate it out of the can, and some men put it on the radiator and heated it, proving that Spam is good no matter how you cook it.

"The ideals which have lighted my way, and time after time have given me new courage to face life cheerfully, have been Kindness, Beauty, and Truth." Albert Einstein, physicist, Nobel laureate, 1879-1955.

I like words that sound like what they are, so I like cack-handed which means clumsy and awkward. There are times when I could have been the cack-handed poster girl.

Save the earth − It's the only planet with chocolate and coffee.

Pittsburgh has a lot of firsts, including the country’s first gas station that opened in 1913 at Baum Boulevard and St. Clair Street in East Liberty. Hmm. Where did they get their gas before then? Someone told me they got gasoline at the drug store.

I'm sure you have been anxiously awaiting the Pantone Color Institute Color of 2022. Drum roll….They have broken with tradition and chose a brand new color − Very Peri, symbolizing the transformative times we are living in. Veri Peri is a vibrant shade of periwinkle blue with energizing violet-red undertones, so get out your paintbrush and get with it.

"The basis of all animal rights should be the Golden Rule − We should treat them as we would wish them to treat us were any other species in our dominant position." - Christine Stevens, activist and conservationist, 1918-2002.

At 25 W. Line Avenue is a service station with a metal building made by Dresser Engineering in Ellwood City in 1940. Guy Prestia, as a young man just out of high school, was working there learning to be a machinist, and remembers that they made portable service stations by making all the panels in the factory. A crew went to the site of what is currently the service station, where a cement foundation had been laid, and in eight hours built the service station. They got the metal from Ellwood Iron & Wire Co.

The early bird gets the worm but the second mouse gets the cheese. Is there anything to be learned from that?

"A strong nation, like a strong person, can afford to be gentle, firm, thoughtful, and restrained. It can afford to extend a helping hand to others. It is a weak nation, like a weak person, that must behave with bluster and boasting and rashness and other signs of insecurity." Jimmy Carter, 39th US President, Nobel laureate.

One Sunday morning on our way to church, Mike Esposito and I were talking about "Monty Python and the Flying Circus," and repeating some of its iconic lines. Mike said: "It was on Sundays at 10:30 p.m. on PBS." That surprised me. I can remember a number of skits, but I'm just not time-oriented, but I know I was there at that time every Sunday.

"There are two theories about arguing with a woman. Neither works." Will Rogers, 1908-1935.

I want to end with a quote from Mr. Rogers because he always made us feel good. We knew he cared about our feelings and our struggles ."Everyone longs to be loved. And the greatest thing we can do is to let people know that they are loved and capable of loving. Listening is where love begins: listening to ourselves and then to our neighbors." Fred Rogers, 1928-2003.

