Ohio State

Does Your Name Rank Among The Most Popular Baby Names In Ohio?

By Logan Deloye
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

Baby names go in and out of style just like clothing. There are are a select few baby names that are only popular in Ohio, while some coincide with the top names in the country.

According to NBC4 , the top name for baby boys born in Ohio in 2022 is Liam.

Using data from name.org , here is what NBC4 predicted about the future of the name Liam:

"Liam was the number one name for boys in 2020 across the U.S. and in Ohio. However, Names.org predicts Oliver will outpace Liam to take the state’s top spot for 2022. The site anticipates that 607 new Buckeye State babies will be named Oliver in 2022. Liam will drop to second place with 598 babies expected to receive the name."

These are the top 10 baby boy names in Ohio:

  1. Liam
  2. Oliver
  3. Noah
  4. James
  5. William
  6. Elijah
  7. Henry
  8. Owen
  9. Lincoln
  10. Theodore.

The top name for baby girls born in Ohio in 2022 is Olivia.

Here is what NBC4 predicted about the future of the name Olivia:

"Olivia is expected to remain at the top spot for girl names in Ohio, where it has been since 2019. There are no new names predicted to break into Ohio’s 2022 top 10 list for girls. The list will remain basically the same from 2020, with only a slight shuffling of names."

These are the top baby girl names in Ohio:

  1. Olivia
  2. Amelia
  3. Charlotte
  4. Ava
  5. Sophia
  6. Emma
  7. Evelyn
  8. Harper
  9. Isabella
  10. Eleanor

For more visit NBC4 .

Comments / 0

