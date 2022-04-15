Liz Sheridan, veteran actress and ‘Seinfeld’ mom, dies at 93: reports

( KSWB ) — Liz Sheridan, an accomplished actress of stage and screen who had her breakout role in the 1990s playing Jerry’s mom on “Seinfeld,” has died, according to multiple media reports. She was 93.

Sheridan died peacefully in her sleep early Friday, TMZ and Deadline reported. Her death comes just five days after her 93rd birthday and nearly two weeks after her fellow “Seinfeld” star Estelle Harris, who played George Constanza’s mother on the sitcom, also died at age 93 .

A New York native, Sheridan’s IMDb page shows dozens of roles through the years , including another role she’s remembered for in playing the supporting character Raquel Ochmonek on the 1980s hit “ALF.”

She starred in the 1977 Broadway musical “Happy End” with Meryl Streep and Christopher Lloyd.

Sheridan was the last surviving parent of the four main characters from “Seinfeld.” Jerry Stiller, who played George’s father, died in 2020 . Sheridan’s husband on the show, Barney Martin, who played Morty Seinfeld, died in 2005. Others include Sheree North, who portrayed the mother of Michael Richards’ Kramer, also died in 2005 and the actor playing Elaine Benes’ father, Lawrence Tierney, died in 2002.

She also penned the book “Dizzy & Jimmy” in 2000, a memoir about her relationship with actor James Dean.

Sheridan’s last listed roles on IMDb came in 2010, playing Helen in the film “Trim” and appearing in the TV movie “The Rooneys.”

Sheridan was survived by a daughter and son-in-law, according to multiple outlets.

