Life sentences handed down to motorcycle gang members

U.S. Attorney's Office sentences motorcycle gang members from Woodburn and Rainier to life

Two members of the Gypsy Joker Outlaw Motorcycle Club who were found guilty last December of kidnapping, torturing and murdering a former club member were sentenced to life in a federal prison.

Mark Leroy Dencklau, 61, of Woodburn and Chad Leroy Erickson, 51, of Rainier received the sentences Thursday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon reported.

Dencklau was the motorcycle club's Portland president, and Erickson was a member of the chapter, prosecutors say. The charges included murder in aid of racketeering and kidnapping in aid of racketeering that resulted in the death of Robert Huggins of Portland, who was an estranged GJOMC member.

"Mark Dencklau and Chad Erickson will rightfully serve the rest of their lives in federal prison," U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug said in a statement. "These men prided themselves in using violence to intimidate others and increase their power and influence among club members and rivals.

"Organized violent crime has no place in Oregon and will not be tolerated," Asphaug added. "Today's sentences were years in the making and required a dedicated and coordinated law enforcement effort. We are grateful to all the law enforcement agencies who participated in bringing these men to justice and exposing the Gypsy Jokers as the ruthless, violent gang they are."

Among those involved in the investigation was Jonathan T. McPherson, special agent in charge with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms' Seattle field division.

"The heinous nature of these crimes truly warrant these life sentences," McPherson said. "ATF has vigorously investigated, and will continue to investigate, these outlaw motorcycle gangs when they perpetrate criminal acts."

The district office reported that court documents and trial testimony revealed that GJOMC is a hierarchical criminal organization. Members and associates maintain their position and status in the organization by participating in, directly or indirectly, various acts of violent racketeering activity including murder, kidnapping, robbery, extortion, narcotics trafficking, and witness tampering.

Since the 1980s, the club has been active in several states including Oregon and Washington and, until recently, it operated six clubhouses in the Pacific Northwest. The club also has international chapters in Germany, Australia and Norway.

From 2003 until his arrest, Dencklau served as the president of the club's Portland chapter. The GJOMC also oversaw several support clubs in Oregon and Washington including the Road Brothers Northwest Motorcycle Club, Solutions Motorcycle Club, Northwest Veterans Motorcycle Club, High-Side Riders, and the Freedom Fellowship Motorcycle Club. Prosecutors say support club members conducted criminal activities in support of the GJOMC and served as a source of new members and revenue for the club.

Estranged member

Huggins' body was found lying in a field in Clark County, Washington on July 1, 2015. Prosecutors said Huggins had been viciously beaten and appeared to have been tortured prior to his death.

Huggins had been stripped of his club membership for allegedly stealing from the club and, after breaking into Dencklau's Woodburn residence, tying up Dencklau's girlfriend and stealing multiple firearms. In the days and weeks following the alleged robbery, Dencklau reportedly directed GJOMC members to find Huggins.

Several government witnesses testified at trial to Dencklau, Erickson and their co-defendants' roles in the revenge kidnapping, torture and murder of Huggins.

Reports uncovered that on the evening of June 30, 2015, Dencklau and others kidnapped Huggins from a residence in Portland and took him to a rural property in Southwest Washington. He was severely beaten and tortured for several hours, sustaining numerous injuries to his head and face, including a fractured skull; lacerations to his chest and torso; and severed nipples, according to the prosecution.

A local medical examiner ruled that Huggins' death was caused by multiple blunt and sharp force injuries.

Indictments

On June 28, 2018, a federal grand jury in Portland returned a four-count indictment charging Dencklau; Earl Deverle Fisher, 48, of Gresham, Oregon; and Tiler Evan Pribbernow, 40, of Portland, with murder in aid of racketeering; kidnapping in aid of racketeering, resulting in death; kidnapping resulting in death; and conspiracy to commit kidnapping resulting in death.

A half-dozen members were charged by superseding indictment with racketeering conspiracy on Nov. 9, 2018: Dencklau; Fisher; Erickson; Kenneth Earl Hause, 64, of Aumsville; Ryan Anthony Negrinelli, 36, of Gresham; and Joseph Duane Folkerts, 61, of Battle Ground, Wash.

In December 2021, the federal jury that convicted Dencklau and Erickson on murder and kidnapping charges acquitted Erickson and Hause, the GJOMC national president, of racketeering conspiracy.

On April 12, 2022, after previously pleading guilty, Pribbernow was sentenced to 140 months in federal prison. Fisher, Negrinelli, and Folkerts have also pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

Asphaug and McPherson made the announcement.

Portland Police Bureau and ATF personnel investigated the case, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, IRS-Criminal Investigation, Clark County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police, and the Oregon and Washington State Crime Labs.

Assistant U.S. attorneys Leah K. Bolstad and Steven T. Mygrant prosecuted the case along with Damaré Theriot.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.