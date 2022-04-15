Will Fantasy Fest Get Rid Of Nudity To Create ‘Family Friendly’ Event?

Costumed revelers promenade in the Fantasy Fest Masquerade March Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Key West, Fla. Thousands participated in the event that was one of the highlights of the annual Fantasy Fest costuming and masking festival that continues through Sunday, Oct. 28. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Rob O'Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau/HO)

KEY WEST (CBSMiami) – The flamboyant and renowned annual masking and costuming celebration, known as Fantasy Fest in Key West, may be toned down to become more family friendly.

Fantasy Fest is known for the raunchy behavior of its participants, many of whom are nude.

But City Commissioners have authorized the city manager to negotiate a new contract with the festival’s organizers that would tone down the 10-day event.

According to Keys Weekly , they want the Key West Tourism Development Association TDA to create “family hours” when inappropriate costumes are prohibited. They want to bar nudity and fantasy zones where people have been allowed to go topless if they’re wearing body paint, and enforce fines against businesses for inappropriate body painting.

They want the festival to focus more on culture, history, and the natural resources of Key West.

This year’s Fantasy Fest is scheduled to start Oct. 21. The theme is Cult Classics and Cartoon Chaos.

The contract will come back before the commission to be voted on.