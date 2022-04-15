ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Suspected cult leader arrested on rape, false imprisonment charges during DeKalb County raid

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
fox29.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - He is a 40-year-old man who is known by many names such as "Natureboy," "The Messiah Demigod," "Master Chief," and who supporters on Thursday even called "God," but to the DeKalb County jail he is listed as Eligio Bishop. Bishop was taken into custody by...

www.fox29.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Police arrest Chadron State student on rape charge

A Chadron State College student is in the Dawes County Jail on a rape charge. Bail is set at $100,000 for 19-year old Malik Ahmed-Hosie on one count of 1st-Degree Sexual Assault. Chadron Police Investigator Dusty Bryner says the college is cooperating with the department on the case. Investigator Bryner...
CHADRON, NE
CBS San Francisco

Suspects In Deadly San Mateo Execution-Style Shooting Arrested In North Carolina, Hawaii

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – San Mateo Police detectives made arrests on opposite ends of the country Monday in connection with an execution-style shooting that killed a man and wounded his 2-year-old son in 2020. With the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, detectives who traveled to North Carolina arrested 29-year-old John “Talia” Paasi outside his home in Charlotte without incident Monday morning. Also on Monday, San Mateo detectives who traveled to Honolulu, Hawaii, along with local and federal authorities, arrested 30-year-old Isileli Mahe at his residence. Mahe was taken into custody without incident. John Paasi and Isleli Mahe were arrested in connection...
SAN MATEO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dekalb County, GA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Dekalb County, GA
State
Hawaii State
City
Atlanta, GA
The Richmond Observer

Suspect sought, 2 charged in East Rockingham rape case

ROCKINGHAM — Two men are facing rape charges and the Richmond County Sherrif’s Office is looking for a third suspect. According to a press release issued Monday, investigators have charged 43-year-old Terry Wesley Rushing and and 52-year-old Tracy Durunte Baker, both of Rockingham with first-degree forcible rape for an incident that allegedly occured March 11-12 in East Rockingham.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WTOL 11

Two 13-year-old boys arrested, charged with rape in Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Two 13-year-old boys from Perrysburg were arrested over the weekend on rape charges stemming from an alleged incident that happened last year. According to Perrysburg police, officers were made aware of the alleged sexual assault. The reported incident is believed to have occurred in a Perrysburg home in November, 2021, and part of it may have been recorded, a statement from police chief Patrick Jones said Monday.
PERRYSBURG, OH
CBS News

Body of New York City mom found stuffed inside duffel bag on side of road: "This is unbelievable"

Police are investigating after the body of a woman was found stuffed inside a duffel bag in Queens, CBS New York reports. The woman was identified as 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal. Police said a man was walking his dog just after 8 a.m. Saturday when he came across the bag. Officers arrived and found Gaal's body inside it. The body had not started to decompose.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#False Imprisonment#Cult Leader#Guns#Eligio#Special Victims Unit#Carbon Nation#American
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Officer Arrested After Investigation Into Accusations Of Secretly Recording Women Off-Duty

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento police officer has been arrested after an investigation into allegations he was secretly filming women during intimate encounters. The Sacramento Police Department says Officer Benjamin Gray had been on admirative leave, with his peace officer powers suspended, since January 2022 after the Folsom Police Department alerted them of their investigation. Investigators had previously said they found images of potential victims. On Monday, Sacramento police announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Gray. He turned himself in at Sacramento County Mail Jail on Monday. Police say Gray’s administrative leave will continue as the case goes through the judicial system. “As peace officers we should hold ourselves to the highest standards, both on and off-duty. This alleged criminal behavior is both disturbing and unacceptable and weakens the trust between law enforcement and the community, which we work so hard every day to build and maintain,” said Chief Katherine Lester, in a statement. Folsom police have urged anyone who was in a relationship with Gray over the last three years and feels like they may have been victimized to contact them.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Miami

North Lauderdale Double Homicide Suspect Andre Anglin Found Dead Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Andre Anglin, the suspect wanted for the deadly shooting of a woman and a teenage girl in North Lauderdale, has been found dead. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Anglin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at 901 W Sunrise Boulevard. Anglin had been on the run since April 13, after he was identified by BSO as the suspect in the murders of the woman and her daughter the Willow Woods Townhomes complex in the 7900 block of Tam Oshanter Boulevard. “I’m very proud of the excellent work conducted by our investigators and VIPER unit. They located and tracked down a menace to society. Unfortunately, this coward decided to take his own life rather than face justice for the heinous murders he committed,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said. The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office will officially determine the cause and manner of death.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
Vice

A Driver Took Her Final Photo. Now She’s on a Long List of Missing Women.

The last known photo of 18-year-old Debanhi Escobar was taken on April 10. She stands with her arms folded on the edge of an empty highway in the middle of the night. She is wearing a black face mask and looking away from the camera. The lights of a passing car illuminate her long, brown skirt, creating an eerie image against the mountains and the dark sky behind her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Everything we know about the killing of Orsolya Gaal after her body was found in duffle bag

Orsolya Gaal’s body was discovered stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens, New York CityThe married mother of two, 51, had reportedly been stabbed nearly 60 times by an unknown attacker in her home and her body was dragged half a mile away and dumped near to a popular walking path on Metropolitan Avenue in the early hours of Saturday morning. Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile to an upscale gated community in Forest Hills. Her 13-year-old son Leo was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KMOV

Suspect arrested after shots fired at deputies during hours-long standoff in Crawford County

STEELVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) - A suspect is in custody following a Tuesday standoff in Crawford County. A deputy went to the home on Valleyside Road in Steelville around 7:35 a.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, a dog on a chain reportedly came at the deputy while the suspect was outside of the home. The suspect then ran inside the home and fired a single shot in the deputy’s direction, according to the sheriff’s office.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
Daily Mail

Urgent search launched for two missing schoolgirls, 14, who were last seen in their pyjamas, as police say they are ‘increasingly concerned for their welfare’

Police are desperately searching for two 14-year-old schoolgirls who went missing in their pyjamas. Aleighsha and Livia were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am on Monday. According to the police, both were wearing pyjamas and slippers when they disappeared. Aleighsha has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox 19

Suspect in Middletown stabbing arrested, charged

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was arrested and charged after a stabbing Thursday in Middletown, according to police. Middletown police responded to the intersection of First Avenue and Crawford Street at approximately 4:41 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers say they found a 23-year-old...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Daily Mail

Merseyside police inspector, 46, is charged with assaulting a suspect during an arrest and attempting to pervert the course of justice alongside two other PCs

A police inspector has been charged with assault and attempting to pervert the course of justice, watchdogs said. Inspector Andrew Minnery, 46, will appear in court on Friday alongside PC Kenny Gibson, 29, and PC Steve Cotton, all serving Merseyside Police officers. Both PCs face a single charge of perverting...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy