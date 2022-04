Gordon — The NCAP Diaper Bank Network provides free diapers, pull ups and wipes to low income families in Chadron, Crawford, Gordon and Alliance. Our program serves more than 300 infants and toddlers on a monthly basis. 1 in 3 American families struggle to afford diapers and have to make challenging choices in order to overcome this need. Some families report cutting back on other essentials such as food or utilities in order to afford diapers or pull ups.

GORDON, NE ・ 6 DAYS AGO