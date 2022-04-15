Girls Soccer: DeKalb holds off Rochelle for one-score win

Score one for the little brother. Iose Epenesa won the discus event at the Military Classic at Mascoutah with a throw of 147-7 (44.98 meters). It broke the EHS freshman record of 146-8, set by older brother AJ Epenesa in 2014. Dalton Brown finished seventh at 127-6. Following the meet, AJ tweeted, "Congrats Bro, time to chase the big one." Now a defensive end for the Buffalo Bills, AJ owns the program's sophomore (194-3) and outdoor (206-5) records in the event. He also has the IHSA state meet record, regardless of class, of 205-11 in 2016. ...

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO