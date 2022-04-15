ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochelle, IL

Girls Soccer: DeKalb holds off Rochelle for one-score win

Apr 15, 2022
Rochelle News-Leader
 1 day ago

DEKALB — The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity soccer team faced DeKalb on the road in a blistery nonconference matchup Thursday evening. In a low-scoring affair, DeKalb netted the lone...

www.rochellenews-leader.com

WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Roundup For April 15, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Morton, Tremont and Brimfield baseball all picked up victories on a busy Good Friday in high school sports. Elsewhere, Metamora softball beat state ranked Rock Island, while the BHS Lady Raiders Track and Field Invitational was held at Bloomington. Enjoy the highlights!
MORTON, IL
WIFR

Boylan blanks Belvidere in girls soccer

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - While many outdoor sports were postponed or canceled Thursday due to the weather, Boylan and Belvidere took to the pitch at Funderburg Stadium. After scoring three times in the first half, the Titans added five more in the second half to pick up the win, 8-0. Boylan has given up just three goals all season, moving to 7-1 (2-0).
BELVIDERE, IL
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Iose breaks AJ's record; EHS takes 2nd at Mascoutah

Score one for the little brother. Iose Epenesa won the discus event at the Military Classic at Mascoutah with a throw of 147-7 (44.98 meters). It broke the EHS freshman record of 146-8, set by older brother AJ Epenesa in 2014. Dalton Brown finished seventh at 127-6. Following the meet, AJ tweeted, "Congrats Bro, time to chase the big one." Now a defensive end for the Buffalo Bills, AJ owns the program's sophomore (194-3) and outdoor (206-5) records in the event. He also has the IHSA state meet record, regardless of class, of 205-11 in 2016. ...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

