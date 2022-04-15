ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

WashCo auditor makes misleading claims in Voters' Pamphlet

By Troy Shinn
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C1Idf_0fAfgaXd00 Longtime county auditor John Hutzler attributed excerpts from a reader's letter to the newspapers in which it ran.

Facing his first contested race in years, John Hutzler wanted voters to know that, according to the Beaverton Valley Times, he is the "clear choice" to continue on as Washington County's longtime auditor.

Hutzler quoted approving remarks about him from both the Valley Times and the Hillsboro News-Times in his statement for the Washington County Voters' Pamphlet. He attributed them to the newspapers, albeit referring to the News-Times as the "Hillsboro Tribune," a name under which it has not been published since 2019.

The problem? The excerpts that Hutzler quoted were actually taken from a letter to the editor in support of Hutzler.

Hutzler's statement in the Voters' Pamphlet doesn't identify the author of the quotes, giving the appearance that those papers, owned by Pamplin Media Group, had made supportive comments about Hutzler's run.

The quotes Hutzler used were from a letter to the editor that was published on March 3 in both the Times and the News-Times. The letter, written by Aloha resident Eric Squires, states, "John Hutzler is the clear choice to remain Washington County auditor."

The title of the letter, which was generated by a Pamplin Media Group editor to introduce Squires' opinion — standard practice when an opinion piece is submitted without a suggested headline — reads: "John Hutzler is an asset to county." This quote is modified slightly in the version Hutzler used, stating he is "an asset to Washington County."

As stated in the Times and the News-Times' opinion policies, published weekly alongside readers' letters, letters to the editor and other signed opinion pieces do not represent the opinion of the newspapers' editorial board.

No Pamplin Media Group newspaper has endorsed Hutzler in this year's election.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RTIRC_0fAfgaXd00

Hutzler responds

Hutzler, who is Washington County's top accountability official and was first elected in 2010, says he didn't intend to cause confusion. In an email to Pamplin Media Group, he claimed he was following the instructions from the "Joint County Voters' Pamphlet Candidate Statement" form that candidates are asked to fill out for the Voters' Pamphlet, which is issued by the Washington County Elections Division for every election and is taxpayer-funded.

"I listed Pamplin Media outlets to indicate the source of publication/dissemination of the statements, not to attribute the statements themselves to Pamplin Media or its editorial board or to indicate that Pamplin Media had endorsed me," Hutzler said in an email. "I did not say that 'the paper said this about me.'"

He concluded, "I understand your concern and regret any misunderstanding that may have resulted from my attempt to adhere strictly to the instructions for including published quotes as I understood them."

Candidate filings forms, including the JCVP-01 form to which Hutzler refers, can be found on the Washington County elections website.

The quotes from Squires' letter, again attributed simply to the Beaverton Valley Times and the Hillsboro Tribune, also appear on Hutzler's website.

After Pamplin Media raised this concern to Hutzler on Thursday, April 14, he removed the attribution from the quotes online, although the quotes themselves remain. It's too late to edit the Voters' Pamphlet, which is already set to be mailed to county residents this month.

Continuing to suggest the instructions for candidate statements are confusing, Hutzler told Pamplin Media that he has raised that concern with Washington County officials.

Because the instructions are made through a multi-county review process — including Washington, Multnomah, Clackamas and Yamhill counties — any revision to the instructions would require review by each county's elections division.

"My goal is to improve the county elections process, not to assign fault," Hutzler added.

Hutzler's opponent in the election — Kristine Adams-Wannberg, who is Washington County's principal management auditor and works under Hutzler — told Pamplin Media that she had the same instructions and didn't share Hutzler's interpretation.

"What I got out of that was that I need to identify the actual source," she said of the instructions. "If it was a published source like the media, that I should put down who actually said it. If it was the editorial board of Pamplin Media, then it would be more appropriate to attribute it to a publication."

Adams-Wannberg said she noticed the misleading statement in the Voters' Pamphlet prior to being contacted by Pamplin Media. She posted about it on her campaign's official Facebook page on April 7, calling out the misrepresentation of the quotes from Squires' letter.

"As the chief accountability officer for the county … he should be truthful about his information and not mislead people. And that causes me to question a lot of the prior work he's done," she said. "And to just blame the instructions is very misleading."

Official: No laws broken

Asked about the misleading attribution of the quotes, a state official told Pamplin Media that Hutzler doesn't appear to have broken Oregon elections law.

Oregon's election guidelines state that making a false statement in a voter's guide is a violation of the law "and the candidate may be convicted of a Class C felony."

Pamplin Media made a request for review of Hutzler's candidate statement to the Oregon Secretary of State's Office.

Ben Morris, communications director for the office, noted that the applicable state law is ORS 260.715(1), which prohibits false or misleading claims. But the law doesn't apply to the candidate statement itself, he told Pamplin Media.

"The statute … only applies to the biographical background information that candidates file, such as educational and professional background," Morris said in an email. "The body of the statement is not covered."

"We don't believe there is a violation of the statute here," he concluded. "Election officials, both our agency and the county, do not have authority over the content in the body of a candidate's voter pamphlet statement."

In the Voters' Pamphlet statement, there is a disclaimer in bold font that reads: "The above information has not been verified for accuracy by the county."

Washington County spokesperson Philip Bransford says that disclaimer is a requirement of Oregon elections law.

"The law provides no ability for the county to correct a false statement," Bransford added, without weighing in on whether or not Hutzler's use of misattributed quotes crosses that line.

He added, "While false statements are unfortunate, the state has made clear that the remedy is the political system, and not the government, that should police such statements."

Hutzler is seeking his fourth term as the county auditor.

The May primary election will be held on May 17. If either candidate for auditor receives a majority of votes, they are elected outright. If neither candidate receives a majority, they move to a runoff in the November general election.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Forest Grove News Times

Washington County passes first-ever 'equity charter'

The move forms a new committee, which will set goals and make recommendations on how to make policies more equitable.Washington County has approved an "equity charter," forming a county committee intended to improve community engagement and shape policy that will support underrepresented communities. The move at the Tuesday, April 5, meeting of the Board of Commissioners, capped what has been a three-year process to establish the advisory council on racial equity (ACRE). "I want to again express my appreciation to the work that's gone into this," said Commissioner Pam Treece. "This is definitely the next step to address the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

ENDORSEMENT: Voters should re-elect Barton as WashCo DA

His record isn't perfect, but we believe Kevin Barton's values and experience are the best fit for Washington County.Editor's note: Endorsements are made by the Editorial Board and reflect the opinion of Pamplin Media Group editors and publishers. Letters to the editor and other submitted opinion pieces will be considered for publication without regard to the official editorial stance or endorsements made by the Editorial Board. Washington County voters will decide in May for who should serve as district attorney over the next four years, and the difference between the two candidates is stark. Kevin Barton is a career prosecutor...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Poll: School boards have little support from Oregon constituents

Taxpayers value early childhood learning and support services but don't feel represented by elected education officials, Oregon Values & Beliefs Center's latest survey showsOregonians broadly support funding educational programs, yet recent statewide survey respondents generally lacked support for their local school boards. Only 36% of those polled said they feel their school board represents their values and beliefs. Another 38% said they don't feel represented by their local school board and 26% said they were unsure. Oregon Values & Beliefs Center's latest survey, which polled 1,563 Oregon residents ages 18 and older, found that Democrats are more likely than...
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

WashCo DA: County 'omitted significant findings' of investigation

The county's condensed report of a workplace misconduct investigation into Kathryn Harrington isn't sufficient.After Washington County released a "condensed" version of an investigator's report on Chair Kathryn Harrington's alleged workplace misconduct, two of the five county commissioners said it wasn't fully representative of the investigator's findings. That objection now has the weight of a legal decision behind it. The Washington County District Attorney's Office has determined that the county's condensed report, released on April 1, omits keys details of the investigation. "The condensed report fails to adequately describe significant facts contained within the full report," said the decision...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yamhill, OR
Washington County, OR
Government
City
Clackamas, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Aloha, OR
Local
Oregon Government
County
Washington County, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Political notes: New voters and campaign dollars

Temperatures heat up both outside and the 2022 primary elections as campaigns kick into high gear.Spring officially arrived on March 20 at 8:33 a.m., marking a change of seasons and a change of political tempo of Oregon's political campaigns. Along with blooming daffodils, spring marked the awakening of any politicians still hibernating this long into the 2022 primary election. Political ads returned to television and former governors popped out of retirement to announce their endorsements. Campaign "expenditures" tallied by the Secretary of State picked up the pace. On Monday, it was just 50 days until the May 17 primary. News...
OREGON STATE
Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Fights Attempt to Ban Her from Running for Re-election For Violating Constitution

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) seeks to stop a legal challenge to her ability to run for another term in Congress over her role in 2021 attack on Capitol. In a federal court hearing on Friday, Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, (R), attempted to prevent a legal challenge that would bar her from running for re-election from succeeding. Voter in Greene's district testified against her in the court proceedings Friday in an effort to stop her from being able to run for another term in Congress.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Morris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newspapers#The Valley Times#The Hillsboro News Times#The News Times#Hillsboro Tribune#Pamplin Media Group
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove library presents history of housing discrimination

'Discrimination is a current, live issue, but it also can't be divorced from its historical context.'The Forest Grove City Library hosted a presentation on the history of housing discrimination Tuesday, April 5. Sam Goldberg, education and outreach specialist at the Fair Housing Council of Oregon, led a program called "The Ghosts of our Past: A History of Housing Displacement, Discrimination and Segregation in Oregon." The presentation is still available on the library's YouTube page. "Discrimination is a current, live issue, but it also can't be divorced from its historical context," Goldberg said. "Similarly, the history I'm going to be talking...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

LETTERS: Readers make their case for May election candidates

The News-Times publishes letters this week from supporters of Kathryn Harrington, Marc Thielman and Kevin Barton.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Commercial solicitations and campaign announcements will not be accepted as letters to the editor. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Harrington is making a difference...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

OPINION: Harrington has been a disappointment

Rob Drake: 'A toxic environment now exists that would discourage innovation, creativity and a committed workforce.'Knowing from personal experience, running for and being in elective office is not easy. That said, as an elected official you should know that many sets of eyes are watching you and you need to be on your best behavior, maintain integrity and control your emotions and impulses. Sadly, we have recently learned much more about our current county chairwoman, Kathryn Harrington. The Pamplin publications, KOIN 6 News, former Hillsboro mayor and Metro president Tom Hughes, and the report of a third-party investigator hired by...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

LETTERS: 'Pacific Speedway' endangers residents

The News-Times also publishes a response to a previous letter, thoughts on the district attorney's race, and more.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Commercial solicitations and campaign announcements will not be accepted as letters to the editor. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Stand up for...
FOREST GROVE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Forest Grove News Times

OPINION: A new threat to Oregon's legislative system

Richard Botteri: 'State agencies can now abandon policies they disfavor even though mandated by legislation...'The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Medical Board have decided to repeal temporally a portion of Oregon law adopted by voters in 1994. The provision is the requirement that individuals seeking to use Oregon's physician-assisted suicide law (PAS) be residents of the state. A patient may prove residence through, e.g., Oregon voter registration, an Oregon driver's license, owning or leasing Oregon property, or paying Oregon taxes. Before the assisted suicide law was adopted by the people, an argument against the concept was the fear the...
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

Cornelius reviews homeless camping policy

The city could prohibit camping in parks or near business entrances without banning the practice everywhere.The Cornelius City Council is working to lift the city's ban on camping in public places. Currently, city code prohibits camping on all public property. It defines a campsite as any place where any bedding or sleeping bag, or any stove or fire, is established. However, recent federal rulings deemed such regulations unconstitutional. "The code as it exists right now is not compliant with these cases, so my recommendation is to not enforce that code against anyone," city attorney Emily Matasar told the City...
CORNELIUS, OR
Forest Grove News Times

WashCo approves up to $73 million in bonds for housing repairs

The construction deals with county-owned public housing projects, which provide affordable rentals for residents. The Housing Authority of Washington County approved the issuance of up to $73 million in bonds to pay for renovations to five of its low-income housing properties in Tigard, Forest Grove and Aloha. The large price tag reflects the extensive renovations that the county has identified for the properties, including replacing most of the interiors of units, parking lot improvements and site drainage, as well as replacing siding and roofing impacted by water damage. In total, this phase of the county's renovation plans has a...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Decision 2022: Housing stability, voting access are connected

Catherine McMullen: Eviction crisis in Oregon is amplifying obstacles to votingOregon is touted as the easiest place in America to vote. When asked, "What would a system that wanted people to vote look like?" Stacey Abrams replied, "Oregon." Voting in Oregon is easy, transparent and even safe during a pandemic. Right? Oregon residents who are U.S. citizens can register to vote at age 16 to get their first ballot at age 18; can get registered through an automatic process after a visit to the DMV; and then for every election are mailed a ballot to their home. But what if...
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove, OR
75
Followers
1K+
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The Forest Grove News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.forestgrovenewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy