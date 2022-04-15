ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

OPINION: School boards must regain the trust of their communities

By Tim Nesbitt
Estacada News
Estacada News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44miHx_0fAfgUC900 OVBC survey finds that a minority of Oregonians feel their local school boards represent their beliefs

It used to be, no matter what their concerns about the state's education system, Oregonians would regularly tell pollsters that they liked their local schools and trusted their local school boards. But that baseline of local support, which has sustained our schools through good times and bad, is in danger of fracturing, even as the public overwhelmingly agrees that we need to do more for our kids.

A new survey by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center (OVBC) finds that only a minority of Oregonians (36%) now feel that their local school boards represent their values and beliefs. A slightly larger plurality (38%) feel they don't.

But the same survey registers strong majorities in favor of more expansive goals for Oregon's education system and broader supports for families with children.

How we can better align school boards increasingly embroiled in contentious policy issues with an electorate that supports programs to better support the "nurturing of the whole child" is the question that the latest OVBC survey brings to the fore.

Let's start with the positives: Oregonians want more support for "students of all ages" in ways that will have to involve not only local schools but their larger communities.

Respondents rated as very or somewhat important the need for programs to increase resources for culturally responsive suicide prevention (84%); reduce barriers to behavioral health services (83%) and use health care payment reform to ensure comprehensive medical health services (79%).

For preschoolers, Oregonians are similarly of like minds, rating as very or somewhat important early support for families with young children with special needs (82%); making child care more affordable (79%), and helping first-time parents support their children's early learning, health and emotional development by providing home visits and parent education programs (68%).

Many of these programs are well beyond the traditional remit of local school boards and will require new resources and community engagement to bring them to scale. But it doesn't appear from the survey that inattention to these priorities is what troubles parents about their school boards.

Rather, it has been the disruptions of the pandemic and the insertion of culture war issues in school board elections and policy decisions that are dividing local communities. Among more than 200 comments offered by respondents on their views of their local school boards, most centered on masking and vaccination requirements; social justice, racial and cultural issues affecting what can be taught, said or displayed in the classroom; differing conceptions of diversity, equity and inclusion; "right wing" and "left wing" agendas.

School boards aren't immune from the contagion of overheated political issues. Partisan splits on issues that affect teaching and learning are inevitable. On the subject of developing and integrating culturally inclusive learning materials in school curricula, for example, the OVBC survey found that 89% of Democrats support that approach, while only 40% of Republicans do.

Still, there appears to be more consensus than contention on issues that have divided voters in other states:

Three out of five (62%) Oregonians agree that schools "should tend to the social, emotional and mental health needs of students."

More than half (54%) believe that "students should be taught content that is historically or scientifically accurate, as determined by state experts."

Well less than half (37%) support vouchers for "parents to choose which schools their children should attend and … which curriculum their child should learn."

School boards will continue to face tough challenges to balance the diversity of values and beliefs that their constituents expect them to honor. But the survey ends with a hopeful set of findings on the best next steps for our kids: More than nine out of 10 Oregonians support one-on-one or small group tutoring for students who need extra support; similar numbers (85%) support "increasing access to sports, clubs, arts and other extracurricular activities by removing barriers like pay-to-play fees."

Both of these approaches will fit well with the expansion of funding for summer school programs recently approved by the Legislature. Near term, these are tangible, feasible and affordable initiatives that can help kids and unify their elders.

Longer term, Oregonians' strong support for "nurturing the whole child" offers a promising path forward for school boards and the families they represent. Doing better for our kids will require more coordination with health care and social service providers at the local and regional level, reconnecting with the common purposes of all involved and, in the process, repairing the fissures that undermine community trust.

Tim Nesbitt, an Independence resident, is a former union leader in Oregon and served as an adviser to Govs. Ted Kulongoski and John Kitzhaber

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Reason.com

High-Quality 'Public' Schools Don't Want Low-Income Students

Public education nationwide is not as free or equal as many would like to believe it is. Most K–12 school children are assigned to their public school through geographic school districts. Educational opportunities are largely determined by where parents can afford to live. Congress acknowledged this in a 2019 Joint Economic Committee report stating, "Families are faced with the reality that attending a high-performing public school often requires paying more for housing, and many students' educational opportunities are limited as a result."
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Mail

Washington state school district will encourage teachers to consider students' race when dishing out punishments: Critics say new policy will result in harsher punishments for white students

A school district in Washington state has passed a new policy that critics say encourages administrators to factor in race when disciplining students. The Clover Park School District board approved the new policy on a 3-2 vote on March 14, over the objections of board members who expressed concerns that it was ill-conceived.
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Tennessee governor invites private conservative college to open 50 charter schools whose anti-woke curriculum will teach students that America is 'an exceptionally good country'

The governor of Tennessee has invited a private conservative college to open 50 charter schools whose anti-woke curriculum will teach students that America is 'an exceptionally good country.'. Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican, said that Hillsdale College, whose base is in Michigan, could open the schools using public funds, including...
EDUCATION
San Francisco Examiner

S.F. school board must focus on core issues, say recall advocates

If their overwhelming win came as a complete surprise, advocates for the recall of three San Francisco school board members hope it will be the last surprise. What they say they want is not so much specific outcomes to the problems that beset the district — budget deficits, falling enrollment, school renaming — but a clear and transparent focus on core issues that affect their children.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Government
Estacada News

Poll: School boards have little support from Oregon constituents

Taxpayers value early childhood learning and support services but don't feel represented by elected education officials, Oregon Values & Beliefs Center's latest survey showsOregonians broadly support funding educational programs, yet recent statewide survey respondents generally lacked support for their local school boards. Only 36% of those polled said they feel their school board represents their values and beliefs. Another 38% said they don't feel represented by their local school board and 26% said they were unsure. Oregon Values & Beliefs Center's latest survey, which polled 1,563 Oregon residents ages 18 and older, found that Democrats are more likely than...
OREGON STATE
Daily Mail

Parents slam woke Colorado school district's decision to AX valedictorians after bosses declared 'learning is not a competition'

A Colorado school district has infuriated parents after announcing plans to ax valedictorian prizes in what they have branded the latest 'equity'-obsessed focus on mediocrity over excellence. 'The practices of class rank and valedictorian status are outdated and inconsistent with what we know and believe of our students,' Cherry Creek...
EDUCATION
POLITICO

Educators struggle to address GOP’s critical race theory tactics

CRAFTING A COMEBACK — Teachers, nonprofits and progressive activists are organizing new counteroffensives against Republican bids to limit classroom discussions on race and gender, or scrutinize school officials and staff. — The National Education Association is backing new political organizing programs against GOP talking points for parents and students....
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Kitzhaber
Western Iowa Today

Poll Examines Trust in Public Schools

(Grinnell, IA) — A new national poll by Grinnell College finds teaching about racism is a big factor in the lack of trust in public schools. Poll Director Peter Hanson says the mistrust is large — 64 percent of those surveyed said public schools are “on the wrong track” overall. Hanson says that figure includes almost all Republicans surveyed but also a plurality of Democrats. When specifically asked about the teaching of racism in the U-S, only 49 percent trusted the ability of schools to do so accurately. Public schools got better marks in other areas – 71 percent of Americans surveyed trust choices made about school libraries, and 69 percent trust schools to make good decisions when a student is at risk of doing something violent.
GRINNELL, IA
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Georgia politicians reject educational freedom at their own peril

Tuesday, March 15, was a sad day for kids in Georgia. That’s the day when the Georgia Senate voted down a bill to create Promise Scholarships. Eight Republicans joined all Democrats in rejecting the scholarships, which would have offered families up to $6,000 a year for approved education expenses. Another six Republicans chose to abstain from voting, knowing that doing so would kill the bill.
GEORGIA STATE
Portland Tribune

OPINION: Missed opportunity for stronger representation in Salem

Metropolitan Mayors' Consortium: 'A second job to make up the missing legislator pay is untenable for most people.'. As elected officials, we know that our democracy is stronger when our government represents the diverse communities it serves. The opportunity to be public servants must be accessible to everyone, regardless of their background or circumstances.
SALEM, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Legislature#Vouchers#Summer School#Ovbc#Oregonians#Beliefs Center
Estacada News

Business groups challenge Oregon climate plan

Gov. Kate Brown required state agencies to come up with plans for lowering emissions to mitigate the worst effects of climate change. SALEM — The Oregon Farm Bureau is among a coalition of 12 businesses and trade groups challenging the state's Climate Protection Program in court.Â  The coalition filed a petition for legal review on March 18. The Climate Protection Program rules were approved by the Oregon Environmental Quality Commission in December to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from transportation fuels and natural gas.Â  Fuel suppliers must curb emissions from the products they sell 50% by 2035, and 90% by 2050. The...
OREGON STATE
Estacada News

Decision 2022: Housing stability, voting access are connected

Catherine McMullen: Eviction crisis in Oregon is amplifying obstacles to votingOregon is touted as the easiest place in America to vote. When asked, "What would a system that wanted people to vote look like?" Stacey Abrams replied, "Oregon." Voting in Oregon is easy, transparent and even safe during a pandemic. Right? Oregon residents who are U.S. citizens can register to vote at age 16 to get their first ballot at age 18; can get registered through an automatic process after a visit to the DMV; and then for every election are mailed a ballot to their home. But what if...
OREGON STATE
Estacada News

OPINION: Tolling to encircle Oregon 'like a military blockade'

Bob Rubitschun: ODOT policies would have been unthinkable a few years ago; today, they're moving faster than a runaway freight train.It's now or never to speak your mind. We're about to lose the Oregon we love and cherish. ODOT has adopted an aggressive new revenue-collection strategy to tax motorists on our once-free roads. The "genie" is out of the bottle. Your choice is to tell the Oregon Legislature enough is enough or to reallocate your personal finances to pay for using Oregon roadways that already were paid for with taxpayer money. Greg Johnson, a joint appointee for ODOT and its...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Daily Florida Press

Advisory board will contribute views on opinion pages

The COVID-19 pandemic has been isolating, especially for those of us largely working from home. With the last wave of cases on the decline, I resumed working from the office a couple of days a week. Interacting with co-workers face-to-face has been a welcome change, but I want to do a better job of engaging with members of the wider community.
SOCIAL MEDIA
Estacada News

Oregon reps launch PAC to support working women aiming to serve

Anna Williams, Rachel Prusak form '9to5' committee to reform, modernize Legislature State Reps. Anna Williams (D-Hood River) and Rachel Prusak (D-West Linn), who recently announced their resignations from the Oregon House because of the low pay and high demands of serving in the Legislature, intend to launch a new political action committee: the '9to5' PAC. The committee aims to support women in their efforts to run for office and work to reform and modernize the Legislature. Following the conclusion of the 2022 legislative session, Prusak, Williams and Rep. Karin Power (D-Milwaukie), announced they wouldn't run for reelection, saying...
OREGON STATE
City Limits

Opinion: Restoring Public Trust to Public Housing

‘The Public Trust would at long last empower NYCHA to leverage debt, allowing it to deploy capital funds quickly, cut through antiquated procurement rules, and make measurable improvements in the lives of hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers.’. As hopes for a comprehensive Build Back Better package have faded, many...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Estacada News

Clackamas County ends association with Reimagine Oregon project

By 3-1 vote, commissioners withdraw from meeting participation, citing disagreements about defunding policeWith a 3-1 vote this week, Clackamas County has officially withdrawn its association with the Reimagine Oregon project, citing misalignment with the policy-reform campaign's values around defunding police. Reimagine Oregon launched in 2020 to address systemic racism through concrete policy changes aimed at dismantling systems in legislature, law enforcement, education, health and housing resulting in disproportionate harm to Black communities, per its website. Clackamas County is among multiple jurisdictions in the Metro region that project organizers have invited to attend a series of meetings advising state legislators...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Estacada News

Estacada News

Estacada, OR
26
Followers
955
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Estacada News is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Thursdays. Our local coverage focuses on news content in the Estacada region.

 http://www.estacadanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy