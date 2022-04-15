ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Multnomah County faces historic violence, murder bookings

By Christopher Keizur
 1 day ago
According to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, there were 102 people in county jails being held on murder-related charges through April. The last time numbers were that high was in 1994, when Portland's homicide rate spiked at historic peaks.

This recent trend dates back to 2020, with 67 murder arrests, and another marked increase in 2021, with 93 arrests, the second most in the past three decades. Through the first quarter of 2022, there have been 28 bookings related to murders. If the current rate holds, Multnomah County will tie, if not surpass, last year's troubling mark.

According to the MCSO, the jail system is filling up with people accused of the most serious offenses. As of Wednesday, April 13, approximately half the county jail population comprised of pre-adjudicated individuals held on Ballot Measure 11 crimes — a 1994 initiative passed by Oregon voters that set a minimum mandatory sentence for serious crimes like murder and rape.

"The data reflects the rising violence we are experiencing in our communities, including gun violence," wrote Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese in a letter to the community. "This is not the only serious threat to public safety, however. Record-high levels of traffic fatalities and overdose deaths are jeopardizing personal safety and devastating families and social support networks."

"We have a collective responsibility to do something," Reese added.

The MCSO has been focused on umbrella programs and new services within the community. Other steps being bandied include increasing gun dispossession efforts; focused traffic enforcement in high-crash corridors; new multi-disciplinary teams to address livability; and better youth violence prevention.

"We need to act with a sense of urgency," Reese wrote. "Summer is approaching, a time when we typically experience increased violence in our community."

"Without action we can expect worse to come," he added.

Gresham, OR
