ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

WashCo auditor makes misleading claims in Voters' Pamphlet

By Troy Shinn
Hillsboro News-Times
Hillsboro News-Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C1Idf_0fAfgMNZ00 Longtime county auditor John Hutzler attributed excerpts from a reader's letter to the newspapers in which it ran.

Facing his first contested race in years, John Hutzler wanted voters to know that, according to the Beaverton Valley Times, he is the "clear choice" to continue on as Washington County's longtime auditor.

Hutzler quoted approving remarks about him from both the Valley Times and the Hillsboro News-Times in his statement for the Washington County Voters' Pamphlet. He attributed them to the newspapers, albeit referring to the News-Times as the "Hillsboro Tribune," a name under which it has not been published since 2019.

The problem? The excerpts that Hutzler quoted were actually taken from a letter to the editor in support of Hutzler.

Hutzler's statement in the Voters' Pamphlet doesn't identify the author of the quotes, giving the appearance that those papers, owned by Pamplin Media Group, had made supportive comments about Hutzler's run.

The quotes Hutzler used were from a letter to the editor that was published on March 3 in both the Times and the News-Times. The letter, written by Aloha resident Eric Squires, states, "John Hutzler is the clear choice to remain Washington County auditor."

The title of the letter, which was generated by a Pamplin Media Group editor to introduce Squires' opinion — standard practice when an opinion piece is submitted without a suggested headline — reads: "John Hutzler is an asset to county." This quote is modified slightly in the version Hutzler used, stating he is "an asset to Washington County."

As stated in the Times and the News-Times' opinion policies, published weekly alongside readers' letters, letters to the editor and other signed opinion pieces do not represent the opinion of the newspapers' editorial board.

No Pamplin Media Group newspaper has endorsed Hutzler in this year's election.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RTIRC_0fAfgMNZ00

Hutzler responds

Hutzler, who is Washington County's top accountability official and was first elected in 2010, says he didn't intend to cause confusion. In an email to Pamplin Media Group, he claimed he was following the instructions from the "Joint County Voters' Pamphlet Candidate Statement" form that candidates are asked to fill out for the Voters' Pamphlet, which is issued by the Washington County Elections Division for every election and is taxpayer-funded.

"I listed Pamplin Media outlets to indicate the source of publication/dissemination of the statements, not to attribute the statements themselves to Pamplin Media or its editorial board or to indicate that Pamplin Media had endorsed me," Hutzler said in an email. "I did not say that 'the paper said this about me.'"

He concluded, "I understand your concern and regret any misunderstanding that may have resulted from my attempt to adhere strictly to the instructions for including published quotes as I understood them."

Candidate filings forms, including the JCVP-01 form to which Hutzler refers, can be found on the Washington County elections website.

The quotes from Squires' letter, again attributed simply to the Beaverton Valley Times and the Hillsboro Tribune, also appear on Hutzler's website.

After Pamplin Media raised this concern to Hutzler on Thursday, April 14, he removed the attribution from the quotes online, although the quotes themselves remain. It's too late to edit the Voters' Pamphlet, which is already set to be mailed to county residents this month.

Continuing to suggest the instructions for candidate statements are confusing, Hutzler told Pamplin Media that he has raised that concern with Washington County officials.

Because the instructions are made through a multi-county review process — including Washington, Multnomah, Clackamas and Yamhill counties — any revision to the instructions would require review by each county's elections division.

"My goal is to improve the county elections process, not to assign fault," Hutzler added.

Hutzler's opponent in the election — Kristine Adams-Wannberg, who is Washington County's principal management auditor and works under Hutzler — told Pamplin Media that she had the same instructions and didn't share Hutzler's interpretation.

"What I got out of that was that I need to identify the actual source," she said of the instructions. "If it was a published source like the media, that I should put down who actually said it. If it was the editorial board of Pamplin Media, then it would be more appropriate to attribute it to a publication."

Adams-Wannberg said she noticed the misleading statement in the Voters' Pamphlet prior to being contacted by Pamplin Media. She posted about it on her campaign's official Facebook page on April 7, calling out the misrepresentation of the quotes from Squires' letter.

"As the chief accountability officer for the county … he should be truthful about his information and not mislead people. And that causes me to question a lot of the prior work he's done," she said. "And to just blame the instructions is very misleading."

Official: No laws broken

Asked about the misleading attribution of the quotes, a state official told Pamplin Media that Hutzler doesn't appear to have broken Oregon elections law.

Oregon's election guidelines state that making a false statement in a voter's guide is a violation of the law "and the candidate may be convicted of a Class C felony."

Pamplin Media made a request for review of Hutzler's candidate statement to the Oregon Secretary of State's Office.

Ben Morris, communications director for the office, noted that the applicable state law is ORS 260.715(1), which prohibits false or misleading claims. But the law doesn't apply to the candidate statement itself, he told Pamplin Media.

"The statute … only applies to the biographical background information that candidates file, such as educational and professional background," Morris said in an email. "The body of the statement is not covered."

"We don't believe there is a violation of the statute here," he concluded. "Election officials, both our agency and the county, do not have authority over the content in the body of a candidate's voter pamphlet statement."

In the Voters' Pamphlet statement, there is a disclaimer in bold font that reads: "The above information has not been verified for accuracy by the county."

Washington County spokesperson Philip Bransford says that disclaimer is a requirement of Oregon elections law.

"The law provides no ability for the county to correct a false statement," Bransford added, without weighing in on whether or not Hutzler's use of misattributed quotes crosses that line.

He added, "While false statements are unfortunate, the state has made clear that the remedy is the political system, and not the government, that should police such statements."

Hutzler is seeking his fourth term as the county auditor.

The May primary election will be held on May 17. If either candidate for auditor receives a majority of votes, they are elected outright. If neither candidate receives a majority, they move to a runoff in the November general election.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 2

Related
Hillsboro News-Times

WashCo commissioners demand release of full report into chair

Key details are missing from a condensed version of the report into allegations against Kathryn Harrington. Washington County has released a condensed report summarizing the facts of an internal investigation into Chair Kathryn Harrington's conduct, which current and former employees describe as unprofessional. The report details what was told to an independent investigator, as well as Harrington's response to the allegations of workplace harassment. But the condensed version contains no conclusions by the investigator, nor any determination of whether Harrington violated county policy during these incidents — which was the primary purpose of the independent investigation. The condensed...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Political notes: New voters and campaign dollars

Temperatures heat up both outside and the 2022 primary elections as campaigns kick into high gear.Spring officially arrived on March 20 at 8:33 a.m., marking a change of seasons and a change of political tempo of Oregon's political campaigns. Along with blooming daffodils, spring marked the awakening of any politicians still hibernating this long into the 2022 primary election. Political ads returned to television and former governors popped out of retirement to announce their endorsements. Campaign "expenditures" tallied by the Secretary of State picked up the pace. On Monday, it was just 50 days until the May 17 primary. News...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Washington County passes first-ever 'equity charter'

The move forms a new committee, which will set goals and make recommendations on how to make policies more equitable. Washington County has approved an "equity charter," forming a county committee intended to improve community engagement and shape policy that will support underrepresented communities. The move at the Tuesday, April...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

LETTERS: 'Pacific Speedway' endangers residents

The News-Times also publishes a response to a previous letter, thoughts on the district attorney's race, and more. Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Commercial solicitations and campaign announcements will not be accepted as letters to the editor. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity.
FOREST GROVE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yamhill, OR
Washington County, OR
Government
City
Clackamas, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Aloha, OR
Local
Oregon Government
County
Washington County, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Decision 2022: Housing stability, voting access are connected

Catherine McMullen: Eviction crisis in Oregon is amplifying obstacles to votingOregon is touted as the easiest place in America to vote. When asked, "What would a system that wanted people to vote look like?" Stacey Abrams replied, "Oregon." Voting in Oregon is easy, transparent and even safe during a pandemic. Right? Oregon residents who are U.S. citizens can register to vote at age 16 to get their first ballot at age 18; can get registered through an automatic process after a visit to the DMV; and then for every election are mailed a ballot to their home. But what if...
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Republican Hopes to Reclaim Oregon Governor’s Office

Last week, WW analyzed the surprisingly decent chance Oregon Republicans have to win the governor’s race for the first time in 40 years (“Have You Herd?” March 16). That’s thanks to a perfect storm of unpopular Democratic policies, Betsy Johnson’s unaffiliated campaign, and a GOP floor that’s a little higher than Portland liberals like to believe. But a visit to a Republican forum in Salem last month was a reminder that any party nominee must also demonstrate fealty to former President Donald Trump and his refusal to admit he lost the last election. That’s a good way to alienate undecided voters, fast. Here’s what our readers had to say.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Morris
MSNBC

Republicans' new voter fraud scare tactic: Election police

Republicans in multiple states are pushing a new tactics and programs to tackle the mythical problem of voter fraud: election police. In Florida, Georgia and Texas, Republicans have passed new policies and laws that have created costly new infrastructure and enforcement mechanisms to crack down on what they claim is voter fraud, despite the fact that there is no evidence that voter fraud is remotely serious problem in our democracy or in need of additional surveillance.
FLORIDA STATE
Hillsboro News-Times

LETTERS: Women's History Month is time to consider all women

The News-Times also publishes letters about OHSU's primate research and upcoming elections.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Commercial solicitations and campaign announcements will not be accepted as letters to the editor. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below OHSU should close Washington County research center The primate...
HILLSBORO, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newspapers#The Valley Times#The Hillsboro News Times#The News Times#Hillsboro Tribune#Pamplin Media Group
Oregon City News

Chavez-DeRemer wins GOP backing for Congress

The 10 candidates endorsed on Monday said they wanted to change the impression that Hispanic voters instinctively support Democrats. The former mayor of Happy Valley was touted Monday as part of a "pink wave" of Republican women who could restore GOP control of the U.S. House. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, a candidate for Oregon's 5th Congressional District, was among 10 Republican women boosted at a Monday morning fundraiser in Washington, D.C. They were all endorsed by the Elevate Political Action Committee, a GOP leadership fundraising effort led by U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-NY, the House Republican Conference Chair. "We have strong Republican women...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Hillsboro News-Times

Labor Commissioner is referee for business vs. workers

Seven candidates are running to head the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries.It's Oregon's mystery political job. One of five elected executive offices — alongside governor, secretary of state, treasurer and attorney general. The position has been around since 1903 — with different names. It has no term limits — one man served 24 years. Four Republicans and three Democrats held the job before it became a non-partisan office with the 1996 election. The mystery office? Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries, commonly referred to by its acronym as "the BOLI." Often, the job is called by its...
OREGON STATE
Hillsboro News-Times

LETTERS: What 'Don't Say Gay' means to local teacher

The News-Times also hears from readers about Washington County's district attorney, deadly diseases and more.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Commercial solicitations and campaign announcements will not be accepted as letters to the editor. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Consequences aren't equal in Washington County...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
MSNBC

Voter fraud at Republican stronghold leads to light sentences

To the extent that the United States has a famous retirement community, The Villages in central Florida probably fits the bill. It’s also earned a reputation as a far-right Republican stronghold. A couple of years ago, for example, when Donald Trump promoted a video showing a parade of supporters...
THE VILLAGES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Hillsboro News-Times

Five groups honored by WashCo for Public Health Week

These organizations earned recognition for helping expand access to care during the pandemic. Five Washington County groups have been honored for their contributions to public health as part of National Public Health Week. The Washington County Medical Reserve Corps helped staff many of the county's 350 vaccination clinics over the past year. Not only did this contribute to general vaccination efforts, but the group says it strove to make clinics accessible to those with language barriers and other concerns. "We provide access to many people from vulnerable communities who have language, economic or citizenship barriers and who may...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
News On 6

White House Releases Report On Native American Voting Rights

Local, state and federal officials must do more to ensure Native Americans facing persistent, longstanding and deep-rooted barriers to voting have equal access to ballots, a White House report released Thursday said. Native Americans and Alaska Natives vote at lower rates than the national average but have been a key...
U.S. POLITICS
Hillsboro News-Times

ENDORSEMENT: Voters should re-elect Barton as WashCo DA

His record isn't perfect, but we believe Kevin Barton's values and experience are the best fit for Washington County.Editor's note: Endorsements are made by the Editorial Board and reflect the opinion of Pamplin Media Group editors and publishers. Letters to the editor and other submitted opinion pieces will be considered for publication without regard to the official editorial stance or endorsements made by the Editorial Board. Washington County voters will decide in May for who should serve as district attorney over the next four years, and the difference between the two candidates is stark. Kevin Barton is a career prosecutor...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

DECISION 2022: Oregonians should fight war against 'wokeness'

Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam is a Republican candidate seeking his party's nomination in the race for Oregon governor.Editor's note: The Pamplin Media Group gives candidates for state-level races the opportunity to submit one guest editorial per election cycle. For the past month, political junkies from both sides of the aisle have been glued to their screens watching Russian tanks reduced to smoke plumes and Ukrainian apartment buildings to twisted metal and concrete. It seems the tribalism of U.S. partisan politics have declared a momentary cease-fire to make room for solidarity under the flag — albeit not our own....
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro, OR
454
Followers
1K+
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hillsboro News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.hillsborotribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy