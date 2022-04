Moravia Central School District sent a letter to families on Tuesday recommending “additional mitigation strategies” amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases. In the letter, Superintendent John Birmingham said the district is recommending but not requiring that students were masks and maintain social distancing, according to The Citizen. The letter comes after conversations between the school district, district nursing staff, and the Cayuga County Health Department.

MORAVIA, NY ・ 22 DAYS AGO