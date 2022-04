The Knights of Columbus Council 1839 has lent a helping hand to Ukraine with a Doug's Fish Fry Fundraiser at En-Joie Golf Course. The Knights of Columbus has partnered with Doug's Fish Fry to help support the Ukrainian Solidarity Fund to send money to Ukraine for food, clothing, and shelter. The Knights of Columbus Organization as a whole has donated $4.5 Million to the Ukrainian Solidarity Fund, and Council 1839 of Western Broome County wants to get involved.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 24 DAYS AGO