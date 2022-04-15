ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

CSRA News: Governor Brian Kemp Declared a State of Emergency

By Blaine
wgac.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia Governor Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency in the state, thanks to ongoing supply chain issues. Kemp has temporarily suspended...

wgac.com

Comments / 36

Dennis Dunn
2d ago

you have to show ID to get a snap card. you have to show ID to cash checks at a check cashing place. you need an ID to open a bank account. you have to produce an ID. to get a plane ticket. Face it. you need an ID to vote. Why is Stacy and the rest of the under educated folks screaming the race card to vote but not anything else. it's their fall back plan. no other reason.

Reply(11)
41
music britton
1d ago

talk about someone being slow you might want too look in the mirror you don't even have to watch the news or read a news paper too actually understand what's behind the bill look at the red lining there doing too majority-black community. That's the red flag number removing drop boxes in the same area red flag number 2

Reply
8
Lynn Mansfield Lawson
1d ago

Why is Stacy being discussed in this particular topic? It's about truck drivers not politics. Get lives, will ya.

Reply(1)
6
Fox News

Ron DeSantis says if Stacey Abrams wins election it will create a Florida-Georgia 'cold war'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said that if Stacey Abrams wins Georgia's gubernatorial election this fall it would cause a "cold war" between the two states. "If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of Georgia, I just want to be honest, that will be a cold war between Florida and Georgia," DeSantis said at a press conference about infrastructure, according to The Hill.
GEORGIA STATE
Sage News

No, not everyone in Georgia can open carry a gun

No, everyone is not able to open carry a gun in Georgia. That is not what the new Georgia gun bill is about. On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, Governor Brian Kemp signed a bill allowing residents to carry concealed firearms without a license. With this newly passed bill, anyone previously qualified for a concealed carry license in Georgia will be able to carry a concealed gun without a permit. During a signing ceremony, Kemp said the new law will allow Georgia citizens to protect themselves without requiring permission from the state government. The state of Georgia has now joined more than 20 states allowing permitless carry.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Georgia residents urged to keep an eye out for large invasive lizards that "eat almost anything"

Georgia's wildlife agency is once again asking residents to report sightings of an invasive lizard that can pose a threat to native species. The state Department of Natural Resources is trying to locate and remove South American tegus from Georgia before the lizards can thrive in greater numbers. So far, the state's only known wild population has been found in Toombs and Tattnall counties in southeast Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

‘We are going to prosecute’: Secretary of State’s office completes first-ever Georgia citizenship audit

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has released a new audit of Georgia’s voter rolls as part of the first citizenship review in the state’s history. Raffensperger said an audit of voter registrations uncovered more than 1,600 non-U.S. citizens.Due to Georgia’s citizen-check procedure, those registrations were all marked “pending” and none of […]
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

When should Georgia surplus tax refund checks start arriving?

ATLANTA — Last month, Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law a bill that will soon send payments to Georgians out of a state budget surplus of more than $2 billion. Of that surplus, $1.6 billion is being sent back directly to the pockets of Georgia residents who paid state income taxes for at least the last two years.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Georgia to pay $4.8M in state trooper's killing of Black man

The state of Georgia has agreed to pay a $4.8 million legal settlement to the family of a Black man who was fatally shot by a state trooper trying to pull him over for a broken tail light.The office of Georgia's attorney general confirmed the hefty settlement amount Friday. The trooper who killed Julian Lewis was swiftly fired by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with murder following the 2020 killing. But the prosecution of the former trooper, Jacob Thompson, stalled last summer when a grand jury in rural Screven County declined to indict him.Atlanta attorney Andrew Lampros said...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Salon

"No way, José": Alabama governor sparks cries of racism with new campaign ad attacking Joe Biden

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
ALABAMA STATE
