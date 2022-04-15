ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Mario Cristobal's busy first spring as Hurricanes coach will conclude with sold-out spring game

By Adam Lichtenstein, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XwPZj_0fAfaeHn00
Miami head coach Mario Cristobal cheers on his team during a Hurricanes spring practice on March 9. Cristobal and his coaching staff have spent the spring working on building the team's culture.

The Hurricanes’ practice on April 7, their 11th of the spring, was not going the way new coach Mario Cristobal wanted.

“He just didn’t like the atmosphere, the way we were doing things, the tempo,” linebacker Corey Flagg Jr. said. “We were walking off the field.”

The former Hurricanes offensive lineman, in his first spring as the head coach at his alma mater, wasn’t going to let that dip continue. He stopped practice and let the players know that wasn’t how they were going to conduct practice, even one in the middle of spring when the first game of the season is still five months away.

In addition to installing offensive and defensive playbooks, Cristobal and his new staff have focused on building the Hurricanes into their image, instilling a new culture in the team. They will demonstrate what they’ve taught in front of a sold-out crowd at Fort Lauderdale’s DRV PNK Stadium for the team’s spring game on Saturday.

“Greentree [Practice Fields] is sacred ground, guys,” Cristobal said on the first day of spring practice. “And when we step on that field, we’ve got to understand that. That every time we step out on that field, that nothing but our very best will be good enough. That doesn’t mean that the plays are perfect or the technique is perfect, but it means that every ounce of what we have has to be poured into what we do. And that’s got to be the secret sauce of the Miami Hurricanes.”

Cristobal said that practice last week was the only one he stopped during spring ball. Players have said throughout spring practice that they’re quickly taking to the changes Cristobal and the staff have made.

“It’s the standard,” defensive lineman Jordan Miller said. “It’s a certain standard that we uphold.”

Changing a culture goes beyond what happens on the field. Defensive lineman Chantz Williams said lateness is a pet peeve of Cristobal’s, so the team has learned that “early is on time.” They trust that the things the staff is teaching them will help the team improve from its disappointing 7-5 record last year.

“We, as a team, know that’s not what we’re going to give him because we know how important it is,” Williams said. “We’ve seen it work for other programs. He’s told us and shown us. So we know what he does works. So we listen, we know what we have to do.”

Building culture with the players is important. But building culture among the coaching staff is equally crucial. The staff members Cristobal brought to Miami are also buying into his ideas.

“Culture’s very important and it starts with each individual and it starts with the staff,” defensive coordinator Kevin Steele said. “Coach and I have known each other for a long time, we’ve worked together. He is obviously very good at what he does, he has a plan, he’s very thorough, very organized. He has an understanding for what it takes to get to where you need to get and the work it takes, but yet he’s relentless and professionally impatient with the push to it and that’s a great combination in our business — a great combination.

“We have a staff with Charlie [Strong] and Rod [Wright], and Joe [Salave’a] and Jahmile [Addae] that we are very, very close. We all have some ties in the past, so that makes it easy and we have some scheme ties, and then that filters down to the players and so you have to build a culture. Coach often says, ‘How you do anything is how you do everything.’ You guys have heard him say that. That’s the approach we take. It’s built in. Are we there yet? No. Have we made huge progress? Yes.”

Hurricanes tight ends coach Stephen Field is the only on-field coaching holdover from Manny Diaz’s staff, and he endorsed Cristobal’s vision for the team.

“I’m excited about what we’re doing here and what coach Cristobal is putting together with the culture and everything that’s going on,” he said.

Offensive-line transfer Logan Sagapolu followed Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal from Oregon to South Florida. The new Hurricane said Cristobal has kept the system that helped him win a pair of PAC-12 championships with the Ducks.

“Honestly, everything’s really just been the same,” Sagapolu said. “Just like how they ran things back at Oregon.”

Other players transferred in from other Power 5 programs. Among them were wide receiver Frank Ladson Jr., who transferred from Clemson, and running back Henry Parrish Jr., who arrived from Ole Miss.

Ladson spent three seasons at Clemson under two-time national title winner Dabo Swinney, who has won 150 games with the Tigers and is typically considered one of the best coaches in the nation.

Having seen both Swinney and Cristobal in action, Ladson said he’s noticed similarities between the two coaches’ styles of practice.

“Coach Cristobal and coach Swinney, they both kind of come from that Alabama tree so it’s kind of similar,” Ladson said. “It’s just a little different, but it’s similar. I like the way it’s run.”

Spring ball has been the first big opportunity for players to see what life is like, day in and day out, on a Cristobal-run team. As the practices come to a close following Saturday’s spring game, the confidence and energy remain from the start of practice.

Parrish witnessed Lane Kiffin’s start at Ole Miss and has now seen Cristobal get his start with the Hurricanes. The rising third-year sophomore sees big things in Miami’s future.

“The way he runs the program and the way guys work and how the coaches coach our guys up, I just feel like this program will be like 10 times better,” Parrish said. “And [I am] looking forward to playing for a national championship.”

Community Policy