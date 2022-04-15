ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

PA live! 4.15.2022 Airly

 1 day ago

East Stroudsburg ‘Eggstravaganza’ | Eyewitness News. Senator Bob Casey Interview 5 p.m. | Eyewitness News. Senator...

Pocono Record

What northeast Pa. House and Senate districts do you live in?

Some voters in northeastern Pennsylvania will find themselves voting in different legislative districts this year following the completion of the redistricting process. Here’s a look at the new geographic makeup of the Pennsylvania statehouse and U.S. House districts in the Pocono Record and Tri-County Independent coverage areas. Pennsylvania House.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

GOP candidates for Pa. governor to take part in live forum

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A group of Republicans hoping to be Pennsylvania’s next governor will be in Erie Wednesday. Wednesday, March 23, seven GOP gubernatorial candidates will take part in a forum you can see live only on YourErie.com. The moderators will be Jill McCormick, and Jezree Friend from the Manufacturer and Business Association. The candidates will […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Polarbear

Gov. Wolf: Pennsylvanians to receive $2,000 stimulus checks as per new plan

Pennsylvania residents will receive checks up to $2,000 per household to offset steep prices for fuel and raging inflation. The state governor Tom Wolf has proposed using $500 million from the American Rescue Plan to give direct payments to families. Households with an income of $80,000 or less would be eligible for the checks if the proposal is passed by General Assembly.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Bloomsburg dirt track racing and geese

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, we have calls about the dirt track racing in Bloomsburg, Wegmans getting rid of plastic bags, and the closing of Genetti's in Dickson City. But one topic in particular continues to dominate Talkback; and that's the fate of some geese at Bloomsburg...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Deadline

Wendy Rieger Dies: Longtime NBC4 Washington News Anchor Was 65

Click here to read the full article. Wendy Rieger, longtime anchor and reporter for NBC 4 Washington, died Saturday morning after a battle with brain cancer, the news station reported. She was 65. Last July, Rieger announced that she underwent brain surgery to remove a tumor, and was undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with Glioblastoma. Several months later, she had open-heart surgery to fix two heart conditions. She announced her retirement in December. Following news of her retirement, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared Dec. 17, 2021, Wendy Rieger Day in the District. I’m heartbroken over the passing of one of DC’s most...
WASHINGTON STATE

