Letter to the editor: Purdue tries to silence leaders' voices

 3 days ago
The Purdue Engineering fountain sits in the middle of Memorial Mall. David Hickey | Photos Editor

Do we have the right to speak?

On Feb. 4, Purdue University Police Department Officer Jon Selke arrested Purdue student Adonis Tuggle by pressing his forearm over Tuggle’s face and neck. The video was released to the public, and Purdue students were shocked and frightened to see the policeman putting handcuffs on Tuggle by pushing him to the ground, while his then-girlfriend repeatedly asked the policeman to stop doing that.

On April 8, I received an email from Purdue’s legal office saying that leaders at Purdue should not have “any further comments or clarifications either officially or in casual conversation” about the university statement that will be published soon.

On April 12, I saw the announcement from Purdue, saying that there won’t be any action taken to hold the police officer accountable in this matter. Purdue has a long history of ignoring previous racist assaults on campus. Black students have been working so hard to report to Purdue University that they’ve been feeling left out and unsupported when Purdue didn’t care to respond to the Black Lives Matter Movement, nor the Puerto Rican student incident with a CVS worker in 2019. Purdue decided to not only ignore another racial discrimination event on campus, but also is asking people who are in leadership positions to say no more about this issue, which is a diversity and social justice matter that we should fight for.

As Purdue is well-known for having large racial and ethnic minority populations and a high overall diversity ranking nationwide, I encourage administrators to reflect on whether they are making a safe environment for people of color as well. If you are BIPOC students, staff and faculty at Purdue, do you feel safe to be in this community? Does Purdue provide enough support for people of all races?

- Seoyoung Lim, fourth-year graduate student and graduate teaching assistant in the College of Education

No charges: Purdue sees support on both sides

Campus opinions are mixed in the wake of special prosecutor Rodney Cummings releasing his report on and sharing the body camera footage of the Feb. 4 altercation between Purdue police officer Jon Selke and Purdue student Adonis Tuggle. Cummings, who released his report Monday, said neither Selke nor Tuggle will...
The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

