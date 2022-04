Relaxing mask-mandate in schoolsKelly Sikkema/Unsplash. Recently the problem of school's requirements for COVID-19 vaccination and mask-wearing has hit the spotlight. Relaxing mask mandates came on the heels of several states announcing their intentions to relax mask mandates for the outdoors soon. But what about our education system. There is a split on mask-wearing and vaccination for students and teachers. Also, how are parents influencing the outcome?

