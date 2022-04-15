Man arrested after assaulting and trying to take gun from officer, police say

A Long Beach man was arrested Thursday night after allegedly assaulting a police officer and attempting to take one of the officer’s weapons, authorities said.

Romain Duranjarrod Smith, 26, was booked on suspicion of battery on a peace officer, battery causing injury, obstructing or resisting arrest and attempting to take a firearm from a peace officer, according to the Long Beach Police Department. His bail was set at $50,000.

Police responded around 9:22 p.m. to Smith’s home in the 900 block of Locust Avenue after receiving reports of a woman screaming for help, authorities said. When officers arrived, they discovered Smith had allegedly physically assaulted a relative, police said.

Officers tried to talk to Smith, and he soon became agitated, police said. The LBPD attempted to de-escalate the situation and detain Smith, but at one point, according to department spokesperson Allison Gallagher, he physically assaulted one of the officers and put his hand on the officer’s gun.

After a short time, police were able to “safely” arrest Smith, Gallagher said. No injuries were reported, and the victim did not require medical attention, she said.

The investigation is ongoing.

