ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene pay $25k to firm linked to lawyer behind Trump ‘coup memo’

By Eric Garcia
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J8cov_0fAfW4Ho00

Right-wing firebrand Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz paid a combined more than $25,000 in the last two years to a legal group tied to the lawyer who devised a plot for then-Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election results.

The money was paid via Put America First, a fundraising organisation operated by Ms Greene and Mr Gaetz.

Ms Greene, a freshman congresswoman from Georgia, raised $1.07m in the first three months of 2022 as she heads into reelection, according to her campaign’s filing to the Federal Election Commission.

The report showed that her campaign also paid $10,000 on 14 January of this year to the Constitutional Counsel Group, which is affiliated with John C Eastman, the lawyer who concocted a plan for Mr Pence to essentially steal the presidential election results. The New York Times’s Shane Goldmacher first reported the expenditure.

Mr Eastman, who worked with former president Donald Trump to challenge the 2020 presidential election results, spoke at the “Stop the Steal” Rally before the January 6 riot at the Capitol.

More notably, he infamously drew up the “Eastman Memo”, which featured a plot in which Mr Pence would have interrupted the certification of Arizona’s Electoral College votes by saying Arizona had sent “multiple slates of electors”. Mr Pence would then have to set aside election results from other states the Trump campaign disputed, which reduce the number of Electoral College votes from 538 to 454. At that point, Mr Pence would have certified Mr Trump as the winner of the 2020 election.

But Mr Pence rejected the plan, despite Mr Trump imploring Mr Pence to “to do the right thing”. Mr Pence has since said he did not have the right to overturn the 2020 election.

“President Trump is wrong,” he said. “I had no right to overturn the election.”

The Independent has reached out to Mr Eastman and Ms Greene’s campaign for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Convicted Cowboys for Trump founder complains Marjorie Taylor Greene didn’t attend his Capitol riot trial

Couy Griffin, the New Mexico county commissioner convicted Tuesday for trespassing on Capitol grounds during the January 6 riot, is unhappy with Marjorie Taylor Greene and other far right representatives for missing his brief trail in Washington. ““I know Marjorie Taylor Greene personally,” Mr Griffin said outside the courtroom following his guilty verdict on Tuesday. “I didn’t see Marjorie one time around this trial right here that’s affecting January 6. I didn’t see Louie Gohmert here. I didn’t see Matt Gaetz.”In a statement provided to Newsweek, a spokesperson for Ms Greene wrote that “Congresswoman Greene has been one of the...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Put America First#The New York Times#Electoral College
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
POLITICO

Val Demings' lonely run against Marco Rubio

Zero — There are still a few months to go before Florida is fully immersed in another contentious campaign season, but right now no one appears to be locking down time for television ads in the state, according to an analysis down by AdImpact. Next door — Significant ad-buying...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

608K+
Followers
201K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy