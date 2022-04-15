ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Munn says her hair is ‘falling out in clumps’ four months after giving birth

By Amber Raiken
 2 days ago

Olivia Munn has spoken candidly about postpartum life and how her hair has been “falling out in chunks” after giving birth to her and John Mulaney’s son.

The 41-year-old actor recently shared a few photos with her four-month-old son, Malcolm, in an Instagram post , where one user in the comments jokingly asked if she could “have [Olivia’s] hair”.

In response, Munn revealed that her hair had been “falling out” and jokingly said that she’ll give it away once it’s in “better condition”.

“Ummm it’s falling out in clumps postpartum. I’ll let you have it once I can grow it back and give it to you in better condition,” the X-Men: Apocalypse star commented on the post.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association , many new mothers notice hair loss within the first few months after having a baby. However, this is normal and is not true hair loss, with dermatologists referring to it “as excessive hair shedding”.

The medical site notes that the condition is “temporary” and most mothers “see their hair return to its normal fullness by their child’s first birthday”.

Munn, who gave birth to Malcom in November, previously discussed her postpartum experience, with the actor describing last month how “grateful” she was to feel “so happy” throughout her moments of struggle.

“I’m so so happy and at the same time I’m struggling (weird to feel both simultaneously yet so grateful to have all the happiness to keep me afloat),” she wrote in a since-expired Instagram story.

She has also opened up about how martial arts has helped with her  “postpartum anxiety” and made her feel “a bit more like [herself],” in a story shared to Instagram at the beginning of last month . “My hips still feel wonky from pushing out a human being, my postpartum anxiety is still here (and horrible), but I got myself up and took my first capoeira lesson today,” she wrote.

“Getting back to martial arts made me feel a little bit more like myself,” she concluded. “Hope I can keep it up.”

