The 21st annual cleanup of the Alonzo F. Bonsal Preserve will take place on Saturday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine. Participants are asked to enter the preserve at its Riverview Drive entrance and dress for a cleanup. Gloves, bags and waders will be provided. Participants also are asked to bring shovels, spades and wheelbarrows to do planting.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 26 DAYS AGO