Dixmoor, IL

Federal grant will help upgrade Dixmoor's water system

By Bernie Tafoya
 1 day ago

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A south suburb that has had a series boil orders is starting to see its water issues addressed.

Officials on Friday announced a $2 million grant will be used to replace one of the worst sections of Dixmoor’s aging water pipe system.

The more than half mile of 12-inch piping will run under I-57 and connect the north and south sides of Dixmoor, Congresswoman Robin Kelly said.

“This newer larger pipe will increase water flow and water pressure throughout the village,” she said.

For weeks at a time, Dixmoor residents have gone without water or have had to first sterilize drinking or cooking water over the last six months.

Mayor Fitzgerald Roberts said the water coming out of the tap is drinkable today and is tested twice a week.

“This village has been suffering for years with this water issue. Our pipes, our infrastructure is over 100 years old,” Roberts said.

Work is expected to begin this summer and be complete a year later.

Experts estimate it’ll take $20 million to fix the entire Dixmoor water system.

“It’s definitely going to be a work in progress,” said Melanie Arnold of Robinson Engineering, which does work for the village.

