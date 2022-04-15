ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Eggstreme' Easter Egg Drop in Vero Beach Saturday

Cover picture for the articleVero Beach - April 16: The Pathway Church is taking it to the “eggstreme” this Easter hosting a free, fun, festive, community-building event on Saturday, April 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A helicopter, donated and flown by community supporter Paris Air, will drop 50,000 plastic...

