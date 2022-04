A concurrence award in the amount of $2.3 million through WYDOT for the East 5th Street Corridor Project was awarded to Delta Wye, Inc. by the Sheridan City Council Monday night. City Engineer Hanns Mercer said WYDOT advertised the project on February 10 and plans to have a contractor on board soon. He said the concurrence award needed to be approved by the City in order for WYDOT to complete the award of the project to a contractor.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 26 DAYS AGO