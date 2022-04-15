ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux County, IA

High Winds Cause Truck & Trailer To Rollover

By Klem Web Team
KLEM
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe high winds we endured Thursday caused a truck and trailer to completely rollover in Sioux county west of Hospers....

klem1410.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Livestock#Accident#The Sioux County Sheriff#Ford#Hospers Emt
