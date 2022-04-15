ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s open, closed on Easter Sunday 2022

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – While it’s not a federal holiday, last-minute errands on Easter Sunday 2022 may get tricky if you don’t do your homework.

For some big-name businesses, Sunday will mean normal operating hours, while others will modify their schedules or close completely.

Because the holiday falls on a Sunday, most banks, government buildings and schools will be closed as usual. The United States Postal Service doesn’t observe Easter as a holiday, so service will continue as normal, but your local post office may close on Sundays.

Most fast-food and casual restaurants such as Taco Bell, McDonald’s, Olive Garden, Sizzler and others will be open, but hours may change for the holiday. Malls, however, often close on Easter, so you may want to double-check your local shopping center’s hours on Sunday.

When it comes to notable stores and restaurants, here are some that will be open and closed on Easter Sunday, according to WJZY, in case you need to hop in for a bite or to pick up a few dozen eggs:

Open on Easter

  • 7-Eleven
  • Academy Sports + Outdoors (reduced hours)
  • Advance Auto Parts
  • AutoZone
  • Barnes & Noble
  • Bed Bath & Beyond (reduced hours)
  • Big Lots
  • CVS Pharmacy
  • Dollar General
  • Food Lion
  • Harris Teeter
  • Lowes Foods
  • O’Reilly Auto Parts
  • Pep Boys
  • Petco
  • PetSmart
  • Spectrum (reduced hours)
  • Staples
  • Starbucks
  • The Home Depot
  • Trader Joe’s
  • Walgreens
  • Walmart
  • Whole Foods Market

Closed on Easter

  • ALDI
  • Belk
  • Best Buy
  • Container Store
  • Costco
  • Crate & Barrel
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods
  • Dillard’s
  • Dollar Tree
  • Hobby Lobby
  • HomeGoods
  • IKEA
  • JCPenney
  • Kohl’s
  • Lidl
  • Lowe’s
  • Macy’s
  • Marshalls
  • Michaels
  • Neiman Marcus
  • Nordstrom / Nordstrom Rack
  • Office Depot
  • Publix
  • Ross Dress for Less
  • Sam’s Club
  • Sprouts Farmers Market
  • Target
  • T.J. Maxx
  • Tractor Supply Co.
WKRG News 5

Double Homicide in Prichard early Easter morning

HOMICIDE TOTAL NOW 20: Mobile Homicide Map 2022 MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) –Two men are dead following a shooting that happened early Easter morning in Prichard, according to officials with the City of Prichard. At 4 a.m. on Sunday, April 17, Prichard Police, CID Major Crimes Division and Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigators […]
