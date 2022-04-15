ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Local artists to hold fundraiser for Ukraine Saturday in Plano

By Alan Scaia
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YlsIx_0fAfPPfd00

Artists with the Plano Art Association and Richardson Civic Art Society will host a fundraiser Saturday to raise money for people in Ukraine. The event, called "Sunflowers for Ukraine," will run Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

"I'm sure a lot of people are trying to figure out, 'how do I help?' This is a perfect opportunity to do that," said Mayor John Muns.

A total of 60 artists will have sunflower-themed work available during a silent auction at event1013:

1013 E 15th S
Plano, TX 75074

A silent auction with a "buy now" option will run throughout the day, and a live auction will take place at 5 p.m. The event will also include performances by the Plano Symphony Orchestra and a Ukrainian singer.

"We've always been known to have a lot of diversity in Plano," Muns said. "Even those who have lived in Plano a while and are Russian are very upset at what's going on."

The Plano Art Association says 100% of winning bids will go to the non-profit, Sunflower of Peace. The art association says it has vetted the organization, which was launched in Boston in 2014.

"Due to the current crisis in Ukraine, Sunflower of Peace started a new fundraiser to provide medical and humanitarian aid that will be used by the paramedics and doctors in the areas that are affected by the violence in Ukraine," the organization posted on its website.

More information about the exhibition is available here .

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
KOLO TV Reno

Local business organizes community fundraising efforts for Ukraine

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More is using its craft to raise money for the people of Ukraine. A fundraising idea that began with a vision from one customer, local cardiologist, Doctor Thomas To. “Since the war started, I’ve been thinking about ways that I could...
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Society
Plano, TX
Society
City
Plano, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
New Boston, TX
Plano, TX
Entertainment
WDBJ7.com

North Cross School holds fundraiser for children in Ukraine

ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Students at North Cross School served a lesson in compassion Wednesday, as they raised money to help children in Ukraine. Students in the Early Childhood Program teamed up with members of the Upper School Student Council for their ‘Kids Helping Kids’ fundraiser. Chloe...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Auction#Humanitarian Aid#Charity#The Plano Art Association#Ukrainian#Russian
Local Profile

Local Profile Cover Party at Whiskey Cake Plano

Whiskey Cake Plano made a great location for Local Profile’s first in-person celebration since February 2020. I mean, when it’s been 2 years, 1 month and 14 days since you last threw a real live in-person celebration, you need to make sure you get it right. The party...
PLANO, TX
People

All About Pysanky: The Ukrainian Easter Egg Tradition

With Easter approaching this Sunday, and amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, renewed interest is arising in one of the country's most celebrated Easter traditions. Think you're good at coloring eggs with some grocery store food coloring? Yeah, take a look at Pysanky (pronounced "pih-sahn-KIH"), the intricately decorated Ukrainian Easter eggs.
CELEBRATIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Charities
CBS LA

Passover, Easter and Ramadan all fall together in 2022

Jews, Christians and Muslims are all celebrating major holidays at the same time this year. Good Friday, Easter, Passover, and the continued celebration of Ramadan all overlap.At the Grace Baptist Church in Santa Clarita, Pastor David Hegg says Good Friday and Easter Sunday services will be: come one, come all."We are not laughing in the face of COVID," said Hegg. "Still respect the fact it can still hit people pretty hard."Masks and social distancing will not be required. The pastor says his congregation members know to stay home if they have a sore throat or a cough."I want to keep...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Shropshire Star

Reconciliation, generosity and love in bishops' Easter messages

Leaders mark Good Friday by reflecting on difficult times at home and war in Europe. Bishops across the region have spoken of reconciliation, generosity and helping those in need in their Easter messages. In his Easter Message, The Bishop of Lichfield, the Right Reverend Dr Michael Ipgrave - whose diocese...
RELIGION
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy