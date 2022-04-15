Local artists to hold fundraiser for Ukraine Saturday in Plano

Artists with the Plano Art Association and Richardson Civic Art Society will host a fundraiser Saturday to raise money for people in Ukraine. The event, called "Sunflowers for Ukraine," will run Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

"I'm sure a lot of people are trying to figure out, 'how do I help?' This is a perfect opportunity to do that," said Mayor John Muns.

A total of 60 artists will have sunflower-themed work available during a silent auction at event1013:

1013 E 15th S

Plano, TX 75074

A silent auction with a "buy now" option will run throughout the day, and a live auction will take place at 5 p.m. The event will also include performances by the Plano Symphony Orchestra and a Ukrainian singer.

"We've always been known to have a lot of diversity in Plano," Muns said. "Even those who have lived in Plano a while and are Russian are very upset at what's going on."

The Plano Art Association says 100% of winning bids will go to the non-profit, Sunflower of Peace. The art association says it has vetted the organization, which was launched in Boston in 2014.

"Due to the current crisis in Ukraine, Sunflower of Peace started a new fundraiser to provide medical and humanitarian aid that will be used by the paramedics and doctors in the areas that are affected by the violence in Ukraine," the organization posted on its website.

More information about the exhibition is available here .

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram