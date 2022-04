Police received tip after tip about a beloved librarian who disappeared after a night of folk dancing with her friends. But what was the truth?. Peggy King worked in Frankfort, Kentucky as a law librarian in the state’s capital. When not there, she was an active member of the community, partaking in the local culture there in America’s bourbon belt. The close-knit city was the perfect place for close friends, the smell of distilleries in the air, and Tuesday nights saved for dancing along to southern folk melodies.

FRANKFORT, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO