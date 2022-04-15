ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

April 2021: Earth Day, with a focus on climate change

By BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e2qhJ_0fAfKHXA00

The efforts of Greta Thunberg and youth-led organizations like the Sunrise Movement, as well as the increased presence of leftist politicians like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in Congress, have fueled a new wave of environmental activism. For Earth Day 2021, President Joe Biden hosted a “ Summit on Climate ” with other world leaders to address climate change. This came on the heels of his pitch for a $2 trillion infrastructure overhaul , which put combating climate change and moving America to green energy at the center of improving infrastructure and providing jobs.

You may also like: Earth Day to school strikes: A timeline of the American environmental movement

Comments / 0

Related
People

Prince Charles Says We Are 'Literally Poisoning Ourselves' in New Speech Urging Climate Action

Prince Charles is urging action to help protect the planet's oceans in a powerful new speech. The royal, who has been a passionate environmentalist since the '70s, gave a pre-recorded address at the Our Ocean Conference, hosted by the small island nation of Republic of Palau, on Wednesday. In his speech, he "prays" for action to help save the world's oceans and its wildlife.
ENVIRONMENT
Vox

What’s really holding the world back from stopping climate change

The world is on track to shoot far past climate change targets unless countries make drastic cuts in greenhouse gas emissions as soon as possible. Fortunately, many of the tools to make these cuts are already here and are continuing to get cheaper. Yet the pledges to lower emissions that countries have made so far are nowhere near enough, and the world is drifting even further off course.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

There's still a way to reach global goal on climate change

If nations do all that they've promised to fight climate change, the world can still meet one of two internationally agreed upon goals for limiting warming. But the planet is blowing past the other threshold that scientists say will protect Earth more, a new study finds. The world is potentially...
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
Person
Joe Biden
The Guardian

Scientists have just told us how to solve the climate crisis – will the world listen?

Amid the triple crisis of the war in Ukraine, the still-raging pandemic and escalating inflation, climate scientists have just pulled off a truly impressive achievement. They have stood firm and persuaded the world’s governments to agree to a common guide to solving the climate emergency. Despite the despair of mounting global problems, the release of the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change shows some grounds for hope.
ENVIRONMENT
Fast Company

Meet a climate scientist who just risked arrest to save the planet

On a typical day, Peter Kalmus goes to work at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory near Los Angeles, where he studies biological systems and climate change. But last Wednesday, he instead went to JP Morgan Chase’s building in downtown L.A., along with three other scientists, and chained himself to the front doors in order to bring more attention to the current state of the climate crisis and JP Morgan Chase’s role as the bank providing the most funding to fossil fuel firms. He’s one of more than 1,200 scientists in 26 countries who demonstrated last week—and one of many who were arrested—after the IPCC released its latest report, which UN Secretary-General António Guterres described as saying that the world is on “a fast track to climate disaster.”
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Day#Climate Change#Infrastructure#The Sunrise Movement#American
McDonough County Voice

Earth Day approaches

"Earth Day Forever" (2022) is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 2 in the Macomb High commons. Electric cars are being featured with rides available in about half a dozen. There is also a slim chance that an electric pick-up truck will also be there. Macomb High...
MACOMB, IL
The Independent

Activists glue themselves to Government building in climate protest

The Business Secretary has insisted the Government will not switch off domestic oil and gas production as climate change activists targeted his department in an act of “civil disobedience”.Kwasi Kwarteng hit back at a group of scientists in support of Extinction Rebellion (XR) for gluing themselves to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) on Wednesday.Scientists for XR, which organised the demonstration, said it was protesting against the Government’s “irresponsible and dangerous pursuit of new fossil fuels”.The group argued that “increasing fossil fuel production is incompatible with meeting our internationally agreed climate goals”.My message to XR activists gluing...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Wyoming News

September 2019: Global climate strike draws more than 4 million

Inspired by Greta Thunberg, the September 2019 Global Climate Strike was the largest climate strike in the world to date. Across 163 countries, 2,500 events were scheduled on all seven continents. It’s estimated that more than 4 million people were part of the international movement, though it is a tough number for experts to confirm.
ENVIRONMENT
TIME

Planet Earth’s Future Now Rests in the Hands of Big Business

On a brisk Monday in Houston in early March, dozens of protesters gathered across the street from the giant Hilton hotel hosting CERAWeek , the energy industry’s hallmark annual conference. Their signs accused the corporate executives inside of betraying humanity in pursuit of financial return. STOP EXTRACTING OUR FUTURE, read one. PEOPLE OVER PROFIT, read another. Two days later, inside a standing-room-only hotel ballroom, Jennifer Granholm, the U.S. secretary of energy, offered a different message to the executives: the Biden Administration needs your help to tackle climate change. The scene encapsulated this moment in the fight to address global warming: some of the most ardent activists say that companies can’t be trusted; governments are saying they must play a role.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Independent

WH environmental justice advisors press for Justice40

Key members of the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council say one year into the Biden Administration's commitment that 40% of all benefits from climate investment go to disenfranchised communities, not enough has been done.Speaking Tuesday at a press briefing ahead of the HBCU Climate Change Conference in New Orleans, they say they've secured $14 million from the Bezos Earth Fund for a program called Engage, Enlighten and Empower to hold the Biden administration accountable for carrying out its Justice40 initiative.President Biden made the commitment in a sweeping executive order on his first day in office. The initiative has been...
ENVIRONMENT
InsideClimate News

Warming Trends: British Morning Show Copies Fictional ‘Don’t Look Up’ Newscast, Pinterest Drops Climate Misinformation and Greta’s Latest Book Project

A Good Morning Britain segment on oil protests and the disruptions they caused went viral this week for its apparent similarities to a fictional morning show scene portrayed in the satirical film “Don’t Look Up.”. Hosts Richard Madeley and Ranvir Singh reported on a shortage of fuel and...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Rightwing populist parties blight climate policy, study finds

Rightwing populist parties have a detrimental impact on climate policy, researchers have found for the first time, amid growing fears of a similar movement in the UK. The study, by the universities of Sussex and Warwick, looked at the policy of more than 25 countries over a period of more than a decade. Researchers created a climate policy index and compared it with a baseline of a centre-right government. They found the combined effect of the presence of a rightwing populist party in parliament and in government was associated with a reduction in the index of about 25% on average.
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Climate change: COP26 promises will hold warming under 2C

The carbon-cutting promises made at COP26 would see the world warm by just under 2C this century, according to a new analysis. The study finds that if all the pledges made by countries are implemented "in full and on time", temperatures would rise by 1.9-2C. However, there is far grimmer...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Canada greenhouse gas emissions fell nearly 9% in 2020 pandemic year

(Reuters) - Canada’s total greenhouse gas emissions fell nearly 9% in 2020, the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, as Canadians along with the rest of the world were forced to change their lifestyles and restrict movement to curb the spread of COVID-19. A report Canada submitted to the United Nations on Thursday showed that greenhouse gas emissions dropped by 66 megatonnes annually in 2020, Canadian Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said in a statement, describing the drop as being equivalent to taking 20 million cars off the road.
PUBLIC HEALTH
One Green Planet

Global Carbon Footprint of Space Missions Equals to That of Some Countries, Per Study

Astronomy research facilities contribute more to the space science sector’s carbon footprint than that of some small countries, according to a new study. The study, published in the Nature Astronomy journal, found that active space and ground-based facilities emit at least 1.2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide each year. They estimated that active astronomical research facilities worldwide emit 20.3 million tonnes of carbon dioxide each year. This is the same amount of emissions as countries like Estonia, Croatia, or Bulgaria.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
One Green Planet

Google and Facebook Pledge $925 Million to Capture Carbon Pollution

The parent companies of Facebook and Google have teamed up for a nearly $1 billion project that they hope will fight climate change. They plan to purchase carbon capture technology when it is developed. Source: Freethink/Youtube. Meta and Alphabet joined Frontier, a subsidiary of a payment processor called Stripe, that...
ENVIRONMENT
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy