January 1970: Santa Barbara Environmental Rights Day

By Dreamyshade // Wikimedia Commons
The devastating oil spill off the coast of Santa Barbara helped spawn a new age of environmental protection, including the University of California, Santa Barbara leading a charge to create the Santa Barbara Declaration of Environmental Rights in 1970. These rights were read Jan. 28, 1970, exactly a year after the spill, and also read into the U.S. Congressional Record. The opening line was, “All people have the right to an environment capable of sustaining life and promoting happiness.”

