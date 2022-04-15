ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
April 2007: Earth Day crowds set records in Chicago

2007 remains one of the biggest milestones for the environmental movement when more than 40,000 people showed up for the festivities in Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo. It was a single-day attendance record for the global holiday.

