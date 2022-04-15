August 2018: Greta Thunberg begins School Strike for Climate

South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa has said disastrous flooding in the Durban area is linked to the climate emergency, as the death toll climbs to more than 300 people. “This disaster is part of climate change,” he said, as he visited communities affected by the flooding on Wednesday, according to Associated Press. “It is telling us that climate change is serious, it is here.” “We no longer can postpone what we need to do, and the measures we need to take to deal with climate change,” he added.Heavy rainfall in the coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal in recent days has...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO