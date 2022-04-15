ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

August 2018: Greta Thunberg begins School Strike for Climate

By MICHAEL CAMPANELLA // Getty Images
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ylRJn_0fAfK9Yb00

When she was 15 years old, Greta Thunberg started skipping school to call on the Swedish Parliament to take action on climate change by holding up a sign reading “school strike for climate” outside the building. Within a year, her efforts inspired others to join, in Sweden and around the world, with school children striking on Fridays to demand their governments take stronger action to protect the Earth. Thunberg gave a fiery address to the 2018 United Nations Climate Change Conference, and in 2019 she was the face of the largest climate strike in history.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Greta Thunberg’s campaign has a new school-ditching strike video: ‘If current generations don’t care about the future of our planet, who will?’

For Gen Z, aged roughly 10 to 25, climate change is personal. Within the short time they’ve spent on Earth, record-breaking wildfires risk becoming the new normal and hurricane relief funds flood their social media feeds as often as branded content. The equally personal inaugural protest by one familiar...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BBC

Young people on first climate strikes since COP26

Young people in Scotland are taking part in climate strikes from schools, colleges and universities for the first time since COP26. They are calling for faster action on climate change as they believe little has been done since the global summit. The demonstrations are part of more than 700 similar...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Fridays For Future school climate strikes resume worldwide

March 25 (UPI) -- Friday marked the resumption of worldwide school climate strikes by young activists intent on sparking action to deal with causes of climate change. Hundreds of protests were expected on all seven continents. On its website, Fridays For Future posted a map of planned protest actions. "The...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
MilitaryTimes

Finland and Sweden pursue unlinked NATO membership

HELSINKI — Finland and Sweden have chosen to pursue separate tracks and speeds to advance their interests in joining NATO. Finland had indicated it would prefer a solution that would see the two Nordic unaligned states “jump together” into NATO. However, Sweden has decided to examine a...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Young global climate strike 2022: share your photos and stories

Youth protesters will be taking part in a global climate strike on Friday which is expected to take place in more than 600 locations. We would like to hear from young people about why they think it’s important to take part, who they will be attending with, and where. We are also interested in hearing if you have taken part in a strike before.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Strike For Climate#School Children#The Swedish Parliament
Wyoming News

April 2021: Earth Day, with a focus on climate change

The efforts of Greta Thunberg and youth-led organizations like the Sunrise Movement, as well as the increased presence of leftist politicians like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in Congress, have fueled a new wave of environmental activism. For Earth Day 2021, President Joe Biden hosted a “Summit on Climate” with other world leaders to address climate change. This came on the heels of his pitch for a $2 trillion infrastructure overhaul, which put combating climate change and moving America to green energy at the center of improving infrastructure and providing jobs. You may also like: Earth Day to school strikes: A timeline of the American environmental movement
ENVIRONMENT
Laredo Morning Times

‘I Am Greta’ Director Nathan Grossman Takes Two New Climate-Focused Projects to CPH:DOX’s Forum (EXCLUSIVE)

The documentary feature, with the working title “Amazonia,” follows a series of expeditions into the Amazon led by Sydney Possuelo, considered the leading authority on Brazil’s remaining isolated indigenous peoples. Grossman has been granted exclusive access to more than 100 hours of footage, which spans over a decade from the mid-‘90s and includes the first encounter with an uncontacted indigenous group.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Environment
Reuters

Climate change activists block central Paris square

PARIS, April 16 (Reuters) - Climate change activists forced the closure of a main square in central Paris on Saturday to protest against the environmental programmes put forward by France's remaining presidential candidates. The Extinction Rebellion (XR) had said on its website that it planned to block a major Parisian...
PROTESTS
The Independent

South Africa’s president says Durban floods show ‘climate change is here’, with more than 300 dead

South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa has said disastrous flooding in the Durban area is linked to the climate emergency, as the death toll climbs to more than 300 people. “This disaster is part of climate change,” he said, as he visited communities affected by the flooding on Wednesday, according to Associated Press. “It is telling us that climate change is serious, it is here.” “We no longer can postpone what we need to do, and the measures we need to take to deal with climate change,” he added.Heavy rainfall in the coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal in recent days has...
ENVIRONMENT
PBS NewsHour

UK plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda draws outrage

LONDON (AP) — Britain announced a deal with Rwanda on Thursday to send some asylum-seekers thousands of miles to the East African country — a plan it said would stop people-smugglers sending desperate migrants on treacherous journeys across the English Channel. U.K. opposition politicians and refugee groups condemned...
U.K.
The Independent

Government’s refugee minister one week ago said ‘no possibility’ of flying migrants to Rwanda

The government's minister for refugees said just a week ago there was "no possibility" of removing asylum seekers to Rwanda, it has emerged.Lord Harrington's comments came just seven days before Boris Johnson announces plans to send refugees seeking asylum to an offshore processing centre in the landlocked African country.Asked on 5 of April whether he could justify such ameasure, the Home Office minister said he was not aware of any such plan."We haven't sent any refugees to Rwanda... is that a rumour?" he said when asked about the possibility of the policy during an appearance on LBC Radio.When it was...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Spanish village changes its name to Ukraine in show of solidarity

FUENTES DE ANDALUCIA, Spain, April 16 (Reuters) - A peaceful white-walled village in southern Spain has changed its name to Ukraine in solidarity with those caught up in the conflict more than 4,000 km (2,500 miles) away. On a sign at a roundabout at the village's entrance, Ukraine has replaced...
SOCIETY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy