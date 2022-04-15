August 2018: Greta Thunberg begins School Strike for Climate
When she was 15 years old, Greta Thunberg started skipping school to call on the Swedish Parliament to take action on climate change by holding up a sign reading “school strike for climate” outside the building. Within a year, her efforts inspired others to join, in Sweden and around the world, with school children striking on Fridays to demand their governments take stronger action to protect the Earth. Thunberg gave a fiery address to the 2018 United Nations Climate Change Conference, and in 2019 she was the face of the largest climate strike in history.
