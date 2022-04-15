CHEYENNE – The public is invited to a free talk Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Cottonwood Room of the Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave., “Greater Sage-Grouse - The Largest Conservation Effort in U.S. History: The Ups and Downs,” given by Daly Edmunds, Audubon Rockies policy and outreach director, and Vicki Herren, retired Bureau of Land Management national sage-grouse coordinator. The program is sponsored by the Cheyenne-High Plains Audubon Society. A Zoom link will be available at https://cheyenneaudubon.org/. The bird’s biology and management will be discussed, including recent science that shows alarming declines and the Bureau of Land Management’s latest management efforts. Greater Sage-Grouse are found across 11 western states in North America’s largest but often overlooked ecosystem, shrub steppe, with Wyoming containing the largest share of birds. This inconspicuous lekking species was once so prevalent that they fed many pioneers during their grueling westward journeys.

