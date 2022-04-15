ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

April 2000: Leonardo DiCaprio hosts 30th Earth Day

Leonardo DiCaprio’s commitment to the environment includes his work with the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation and his role in the 2016 documentary “Before the Flood.” His involvement in Earth Day and interest in environmental causes can be traced back to 2000 when DiCaprio hosted an Earth Day special on ABC.
CELEBRITIES
Wyoming News

April 2017: Earth Day Network co-organizes March for Science

On the anniversary of the Paris Agreement, Earth Day Network organized the March for Science Rally and Teach-Ins, starting in Washington D.C. and spreading to numerous cities around the U.S. and the world. The marches came in response to President Donald Trump’s hostility to science when it came to making decisions around climate change and vaccines.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Mail

Helium-3 is leaking from Earth's core, scientists discover, adding evidence to the theory that our planet formed in a solar nebula billons of years ago

Helium-3, a rare isotope of helium gas, has been found leaking out of the Earth's core, adding evidence to the theory the planet formed in a solar nebula. Some natural processes can produce helium-3, but it is made primarily in nebulae - massive, spinning clouds of gas and dust, with most traced back to the Big Bang.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Day#Parade
Daily Mail

NASA shows off its Psyche spacecraft that will fly beyond Mars to explore a strange asteroid made almost entirely of METAL

NASA's asteroid-orbiting Psyche spacecraft has moved a step closer to lift-off, after being unveiled to the media ahead of its launch this summer. Engineers are putting the final touches on the probe, which is set to blast into space from Cape Canaveral, Florida, in August on its journey to a metal-rich asteroid of the same name.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
Wyoming News

April 2019: Great Global Clean-up for Earth Day 2019

Earth Day Network in 2019 launched a national event bringing together volunteers in 13 cities around the country for the Great Global Clean-up for Earth Day to clean parks, cities, and waterways. The cleanups were held in Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Honolulu, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Richmond, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington D.C.
CHICAGO, IL
Wyoming News

April 2010: Earth Day 2010 coincides with International Year of Biodiversity

The 40th anniversary Earth Day coincided with the UN’s Biodiversity Year. The International Year of Biodiversity had a calendar of events planned that highlighted the role that wildlife plays in supporting the function of Earth. The official launch was in Berlin in January, with other events being held in Paris, Norway, India, Qatar, Colombia, China, and New York.
SOCIETY
cbs17

Wendell landfill to host Earth Day party, Easter egg hunt in April

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Earth Day celebrations and Easter egg hunts are common this time of year — but how often have you been to one of these events at a landfill?. If the answer is zero then you have a chance to change that on Saturday, April 9. That’s the day that Meridian Waste will hold its “Big, Bright Earth Day Party (and Easter Egg Hunt)” at Shotwell Landfill in Wendell.
WENDELL, NC
Outsider.com

NASA Announces Discovery of Over 5,000 Planets Outside Our Solar System

There’s a lot of uncharted territory up there in outer space. The infinite character of the universe means scientists will never be done exploring the fascinating components of galaxies and solar systems that populate it. Now, though, NASA has made an especially remarkable discovery of more than 5,000 planets lying outside of our solar system.
ASTRONOMY
FOX Reno

Earth Day celebration returning to Reno's Idlewild Park in April

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — After a hiatus, the annual Earth Day celebration will return to Reno's Idlewild Park on April 24. Attendees will be able to spend the day exploring the many educational exhibits, activities for the kids, live performances and a host of festive food selections. You are...
RENO, NV
Space.com

Frosty Mars crater sparkles in new NASA photo

Frost extends across the surface of a southern crater on Mars in a new photo of the Red Planet. The High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) onboard NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) captured the image of Mars' frosty surface8, according to a statement from the agency. Winters on Mars can...
ASTRONOMY
Wyoming News

Cheyenne Audubon presents free sage-grouse update April 19

CHEYENNE – The public is invited to a free talk Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Cottonwood Room of the Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave., “Greater Sage-Grouse - The Largest Conservation Effort in U.S. History: The Ups and Downs,” given by Daly Edmunds, Audubon Rockies policy and outreach director, and Vicki Herren, retired Bureau of Land Management national sage-grouse coordinator. The program is sponsored by the Cheyenne-High Plains Audubon Society. A Zoom link will be available at https://cheyenneaudubon.org/. The bird’s biology and management will be discussed, including recent science that shows alarming declines and the Bureau of Land Management’s latest management efforts. Greater Sage-Grouse are found across 11 western states in North America’s largest but often overlooked ecosystem, shrub steppe, with Wyoming containing the largest share of birds. This inconspicuous lekking species was once so prevalent that they fed many pioneers during their grueling westward journeys.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy