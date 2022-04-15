ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

January 1969: Santa Barbara oil spill

By Zackmann08 // Wikimedia Commons
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NJL0t_0fAfJwFO00

California had one of its darkest days in history on Jan. 28, 1969. Workers on an offshore oil rig saw the eruption of gas and drilling mud from a freshly bored well in the bay off the coast of Santa Barbara. That spill hurled 3 million gallons of crude oil into the Pacific Ocean , destroying wildlife, greasing beaches, and reaching about 800 square miles of ocean. There were no government regulations in place for disasters such as these, which led to the biggest oil spill in U.S. history at the time. The disaster inspired members of Congress to establish the first Earth Day in April 1970.

Comments / 0

Related
Grist

Lake Powell water crisis is about to be an energy crisis

Stretching for 186 miles along the border of Utah and Arizona, Lake Powell serves as one of two major reservoirs that anchor the Colorado River. Last week, the lake reached a disturbing new milestone: water levels fell to their lowest threshold ever, since the lake was created by the damming of the Colorado in 1963.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Excavator sinks into mud, spilling oil in Hingham Harbor

HINGHAM, Mass. — An excavator that sank into mud, spilling oil into Hingham Harbor Thursday afternoon remained partially submerged near the shore Friday night. A crane, another excavator and two large tow trucks were scheduled to arrive Saturday morning to begin pulling the heavy machine out, said Hingham Fire Chief Steve Murphy.
HINGHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Santa Barbara, CA
Government
Santa Barbara, CA
Industry
Local
California Business
Santa Barbara, CA
Business
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Salon

"Her memory is rapidly deteriorating": Colleagues raise fears about 88-year-old Dianne Feinstein

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Sen. Dianne Feinstein has been a fixture in California politics, serving as mayor of San Francisco during the late 1970s and 1980s and as a U.S. senator since the early 1990s. Feinstein, now 88, has chaired the Senate Rules Committee and the Senate Intelligence Committee, and she has been a ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. But some of her colleagues, according to San Francisco Chronicle reporters Tal Kopan and Joe Garofoli, now fear that the veteran senator has become mentally unfit for her job.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Early morning 3.4-magnitude quake wakes up Southern California, geologists say

A 3.4-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California near Ontario and Rancho Cucamonga at 3:33 a.m. Pacific time Tuesday, March 22, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 4.5-mile deep quake hit 4 miles east of Ontario, according to the USGS. Hundreds of people from as far away as Simi Valley and San Diego reported feeling the tremor to the agency.
ONTARIO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Spill#Oil And Gas#Oil Rig#Petroleum#Earth Day
NBC Los Angeles

‘Non-Earthquake' Event Triggered Report of Quake Off Southern California Coast, USGS Says

A 'non-earthquake event' triggered a report of a magnitude-4.0 earthquake Friday morning off the coast of Southern California, the USGS said. The earthquake report issued before 10 a.m. indicated the quake was centered in the the ocean about 18 miles southwest of Avalon on Catalina Island, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. People also reported shaking on the USGS Did You Feel It page.
AVALON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
CBS LA

'False event:' No magnitude-4.0 quake near Catalina Island

The U.S. Geological Survey has confirmed that what it initially reported as a magnitude-4.0 earthquake near Catalina Island Friday morning never occurred. The USGS first reported that an earthquake had struck at 9:48 a.m., with an epicenter about 18 miles southwest of the city of Avalon. However, a seismologist with Caltech -- which operates the Southern California Seismic Network in conjunction with the USGS - confirmed to CBSLA later Friday that its automated system misinterpreted background data as an earthquake. The seismologist told CBSLA that the USGS early warning system then triggered what is known as a "false event." The data was reviewed by human seismologists, who determined that it was not a real earthquake, and it was removed from the record.
AVALON, CA
Wyoming News

US trees are powering Europe's renewable energy goals—here's where Americans are most affected

The European Union in 2020 sourced 21.3% of its energy from renewables, surpassing its 2009 goal. With most of the continent’s energy came from oil and petroleum products, its announcement was one of the first ambitious global promises to address climate change. Within the broad range of renewable energy sources Europe relied upon, one source accounted for nearly half of the continent’s renewable supply: biomass. Broadly, biomass is any organic material used as fuel and can include manure, agricultural or industrial waste, garbage, and most...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Wyoming News

Three companies own about two-thirds of southern wood pellet mills exporting to Europe

Three companies—Enviva, Drax Biomass, and Fram Renewable Fuels—control two-thirds of wood pellet facilities in the southern U.S that export to Europe, according to data from the Environmental Paper Network and the Southern Environmental Law Center. Other pellet manufacturers operate in the South, like Lignetics, which is consumer and not business-to-business focused. Built in 1974, Drax power station was the last coal facility in the U.K., originally sourcing coal from the surrounding Yorkshire region. Now, Drax has almost fully converted to biomass, relying on a growing number of mills across North America to power the transition. A 2021 acquisition of Pinnacle Renewable Energy means Drax now owns 17 mills across Canada and the U.S. South. Enviva has also expanded rapidly to meet the demands of its partners in Europe, the U.K., and Japan. Since 2011, it has opened nine mills with a combined capacity of 5.4 million tons. Enviva is currently building another plant in Lucedale, Mississippi, and has proposals for two additional mills in Mississippi and Alabama.
BUSINESS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy