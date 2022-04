A group of three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth on Saturday after 183 days, the longest crewed space mission to date for China’s ambitious space programme.State broadcaster CCTV reported on Saturday that the group – comprising two men and one woman – landed safely in a small Shenzhou 13 capsule at 9.56am Beijing time (2.56am BST) after spending over six months on the Tianhe core module of China’s Tiangong, or “heavenly palace”, space station. Previously, the longest crewed space mission China had sent to Tiangong was for a period of three months. The astronauts – Wang Yaping, Zhai Zhigang...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 14 HOURS AGO