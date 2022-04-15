ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

September 1962: ‘Silent Spring’ is published

By Goodreads
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4daAC0_0fAfJuTw00

In 1962, Rachel Carson’s “Silent Spring” hit the shelves. The book exposed the damage that pesticides like DDT have on the environment, including the effect on both people and natural ecosystems. Though she was hit with a firestorm of criticism from the chemical industry, Carson helped fuel the movement that fought for the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

Control Summer Wasps by Eliminating the Queen in the Spring

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Nobody likes being stung by a wasp. Their presence during the summer...
ANIMALS
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
Lockhaven Express

Bird Lore: Early bird nesters

It was a calm, clear morning in February. Although the sun felt warm, winter still had its grip on central Pennsylvania. But there it was — a clear whistle. The simple, plaintive notes of a Tufted Titmouse calledf rom the treetop. Emboldened by the increasing daylight, he sang a brief song to announce his presence and stake out his territory. This was his opening salvo of the 2022 nesting season. And that song was a clear announcement of coming spring. Almost a promise.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Carson
The Guardian

Starwatch: April pink moon to coincide with Passover moon

This Saturday there will be the first full moon of northern spring. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the traditional name for the April moon is the “pink moon”. It derives from the fact that at this time of year in eastern North America, the Phlox subulata wild flower comes into bloom, spreading carpets of pink flowers across the ground.
ASTRONOMY
Tree Hugger

15 Bee-Friendly Native Flowers for Your Garden

Looking to support the bees by planting their favorite flowers in your garden this season?. When you imagine bees feeding, mid-summer blooms like sunflowers or bee balm may come to mind. But don't overlook the early and late bloomers that can feed hungry bees when they first emerge in spring or are furiously trying to fill their larders before winter—when their survival is most at stake.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesticides#Silent Spring#Ddt
Tree Hugger

15 Native Plants That Thrive in Clay Soil

Clay soil is not always a gardener's best friend. Clay is made of the finest soil particles, which bond easily together, trapping both water and essential nutrients like calcium, magnesium, and potassium. The plants that thrive there need to be tolerant of pooling water and able to grow on a minimum of nutrients. Fortunately, they are also good at breaking up clay soil and adding nutrients to it, so that you can eventually expand your pallet of plants. So don't let clay soil dissuade you from growing a beautiful garden.
GARDENING
Mount Airy News

Birds, buds, and blooms announce: Spring is here

Spring is now past its first week whether it feels like it or not. All cool weather vegetables such as lettuce, cabbage, radish, broccoli, spring onion sets, Irish potatoes and greens will be untouched by cool days and nights of March. We will probably have plenty of cold days and nights through March and even through part of April, but not much danger of the soil freezing even though there could be some snow.
ANIMALS
Wyoming News

April 2019: Great Global Clean-up for Earth Day 2019

Earth Day Network in 2019 launched a national event bringing together volunteers in 13 cities around the country for the Great Global Clean-up for Earth Day to clean parks, cities, and waterways. The cleanups were held in Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Honolulu, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Richmond, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington D.C.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
EPA
Wyoming News

April 2021: Earth Day, with a focus on climate change

The efforts of Greta Thunberg and youth-led organizations like the Sunrise Movement, as well as the increased presence of leftist politicians like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in Congress, have fueled a new wave of environmental activism. For Earth Day 2021, President Joe Biden hosted a “Summit on Climate” with other world leaders to address climate change. This came on the heels of his pitch for a $2 trillion infrastructure overhaul, which put combating climate change and moving America to green energy at the center of improving infrastructure and providing jobs. You may also like: Earth Day to school strikes: A timeline of the American environmental movement
ENVIRONMENT
Wyoming News

Cheyenne Audubon presents free sage-grouse update April 19

CHEYENNE – The public is invited to a free talk Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Cottonwood Room of the Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave., “Greater Sage-Grouse - The Largest Conservation Effort in U.S. History: The Ups and Downs,” given by Daly Edmunds, Audubon Rockies policy and outreach director, and Vicki Herren, retired Bureau of Land Management national sage-grouse coordinator. The program is sponsored by the Cheyenne-High Plains Audubon Society. A Zoom link will be available at https://cheyenneaudubon.org/. The bird’s biology and management will be discussed, including recent science that shows alarming declines and the Bureau of Land Management’s latest management efforts. Greater Sage-Grouse are found across 11 western states in North America’s largest but often overlooked ecosystem, shrub steppe, with Wyoming containing the largest share of birds. This inconspicuous lekking species was once so prevalent that they fed many pioneers during their grueling westward journeys.
CHEYENNE, WY
Freethink

One breed of honey bee can survive its deadliest threat

The first large-scale trial of honey bees bred to resist the Varroa mite parasite found that they were more than twice as likely to survive the winter as other bees. “This kind of resistance provides a natural and sustainable solution to the threat posed by Varroa mites, and does not rely on chemicals or human intervention,” said researcher Thomas O’Shea-Wheller, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Exeter.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Monarch butterflies increasingly plagued by debilitating parasite, scientists say

Monarch butterflies, which are among the most iconic insects in North America, are increasingly plagued by a debilitating parasite, according to a new study.The research, published recently in the Journal of Animal Ecology, found they are being increasingly affected by the protozoan parasite Ophryocystis elektrosirrha, or OE.Scientists, including those from the Emory University in the US, analysed 50 years of data on the butterflies and found that the OE infection rate has increased from less than 1 per cent of the eastern monarch population in 1968 to as much as 10 per cent today.“We’re seeing a significant change in...
ANIMALS
thespruce.com

How to Repot an Orchid with Air Roots

Orchids with air (aerial) roots are classified as epiphytes. They are found growing all over the world from cloud forests in South America to the jungle floors of Africa and the Pacific islands. Usually found living on trees, the orchid's roots wrap around the limbs, anchoring the plant without penetrating the bark. Just as the roots of terrestrial plants take up nutrients from the soil, the specialized roots of epiphytic orchids take in minerals, moisture and nutrients from the air.
GARDENING
The Independent

Only a third of gardeners make their own compost for garden, poll suggests

Only a third of gardeners make their own compost for gardening, a survey suggests.Polling for the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) found only 33% of gardeners composted garden or food waste, even though the charity said it is “a free, easy and sustainable” alternative to shop-bought products such as peat compost.The proportion that do have a compost bin, heap or bucket generally increases with age, the survey of more than 1,800 gardeners conducted by YouGov found.But so too does resistance to taking up the practice, with much higher levels of the over 55s who do not compost saying nothing would make...
GARDENING
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy