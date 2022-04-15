ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
October 1972: Congress passes the Clean Water Act

Congress passed the Clean Water Act in 1972 to regulate the discharge of toxins into U.S. water. The act gave the EPA leverage to create pollution control programs and develop wastewater standards.

