October 1972: Congress passes the Clean Water Act

‘They are lying. And the results will be catastrophic’: U.N. climate panel warns emissions pledges are not action
The United Nations’ climate change panel lambasted governments and corporations in its latest update, calling for a “substantial reduction” in the global use of fossil fuels, and at a faster clip, in order to avoid the worst impacts of warming. The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel...
California Democrat accused of racism for saying 'you need an interpreter' to figure out what Korean-American GOP Rep. Michelle Steel is saying during his campaign before the midterm
A California Democrat challenging GOP Rep. Michelle Steel is under fire from Republicans for seemingly poking fun at the Korean-American congresswoman's accent by telling a crowd that 'you need an interpreter' to understand her. While speaking at an April 7 meet and greet in the Congregation B'nai Tzedek synagogue in...
95 House Republicans send letter to Merrick Garland demanding a special counsel be appointed to investigate Hunter Biden to ensure there is 'no undue influence' from the White House
A group of 95 House Republicans has written Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding he name a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, accusing the AG of having a conflict of interest on the matter. The letter cites an ongoing federal probe into Hunter's taxes and finances, accusing him of using...
Is Bottled Water Really That Different From Tap?
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. About Newsy: Newsy is the nation’s only free 24/7 national news network. You can...
natureworldnews.com
Infamous Chernobyl Chemical Uranium Also Detected in 66% of US Community Water Systems
Uranium, a lethal chemical element present during the infamous Chernobyl disaster of 1986 in Soviet Ukraine, is also detected in the US community water systems (CWS) based on monitoring records of metal concentrations and patterns of inequalities across the country. US Community Water Systems. In a new study published in...
GOP-Appointed Judge Says Trump Doesn't Care About Democracy, Only Power
Judge Reggie Walton, who was first appointed by President Ronald Reagan, accused Trump of "tearing this country apart."
Majority of Texas Senators urge state to stop ‘miscarriage of justice’ Melissa Lucio execution
A bipartisan group of Texas legislators, comprising more than half of the state Senate, called on Texas officials to stop the controversial execution of Melissa Lucio, which is set for 27 April.“This is an opportunity to prevent a miscarraige of justice that would undermine public trust in our legal system,” they wrote in a letter sent to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday, a body which could recommend Governor Greg Abbott stop the execution. “Ms Lucio’s case is one that gives even proponents of the death penalty pause,” they added.The letter follows a similar message to...
Republican Rep. Chip Roy privately warned that Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results were 'driving a stake in the heart of the federal republic'
Roy said on Friday that he has "no apologies for my private texts or public positions - to those on the left or right."
Study finds widespread uranium contamination in US drinking water
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has discovered unsafe levels of uranium in the water. The researchers published their findings in the journal Lancet Planetary Health. They discovered the radioactive element in some of the U.S. drinking water supply, especially around semi-urban, Hispanic communities. The EPA found unsafe levels of uranium...
JD Vance's reversal from Trump critic to fan comes back to bite him as Ohio Republicans urge Trump not to endorse him for Senate
"He referred to your supporters as 'racists,'" local GOP officials said in a letter to Trump and reports the former president planned to endorse Vance.
Sen. Markey Agrees With New SEC Rule Requiring Public Companies To Disclose Their Greenhouse Gas Emissions
WASHINGTON DC – Senator Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), Chair of the Environment and Public Works Subcommittee on Clean Air, Climate, and Nuclear Safety, released the following statement today in response to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) proposed rule on climate-related disclosures for investors. Today, March 23, the...
Essence
The House Of Representatives Has Passed The Crown Act
The House has passed the Crown Act, which would prohibit discrimination based on hairstyles. Next, it will go to the Senate. On Friday, March 18, the Crown Act was passed by the House of Representatives. It seeks to prohibit discrimination against women based on the way their hair grows naturally. The bill will protect people with afros and naturally curly hair, as well as those who wear weaves or wigs, among other things. “Crown” is an acronym that stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.” The Act “prohibits workplace discrimination based on natural hair.”
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Climate groups sue Interior Department over controversial Black Friday report on oil and gas leasing
Several climate and conservation groups are suing the US Department of the Interior to get more information about the department's November review of its oil and gas leasing program -- a report that was widely criticized for sidestepping the program's impact on the climate crisis. Represented by the Western Environmental...
KCCI.com
Sen. Ernst: Congress will listen to meteorologists on 'Tornado Act'
Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst says there's strong bipartisan support for a plan to address a minutes-long delay in some storm messaging during the tornado outbreak. Ernst and fellow Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley's "Tornado Act" aims to "improve communication of alerts, develop warning framework and evaluate the current tornado rating system."
Biden's biofuel: Cheaper at the pump, but high environmental cost
In an effort to ease Americans' pain at the gas pump, President Joe Biden has announced his administration will ease restrictions on the sale of E15 -- gasoline that includes 15 percent ethanol -- and new investments in biofuels as a whole. - Speaking at a bioethanol production plant in the Midwestern state of Iowa, Biden said Tuesday that the EPA would lift a restriction prohibiting the sale of E15 between June 1 and September 15 -- a constraint that was imposed to limit air pollution.
deseret.com
When oozing rivers caught fire: 50 years after Clean Water Act, promises only half kept
Eric Schaeffer recalls growing up in suburban Virginia in the 1960s and the Potomac River had such a stench it forced the windows closed at the White House when international visitors were in town. Over the years, the Cuyahoga River in Ohio ignited because it was so riddled with pollution...
Congress OKs outdoor access bill
Casper Star-Tribune CASPER – Outdoor recreation is poised to become more accessible. A bill to modernize mapping of federal lands that was championed by Wyoming’s U.S. senators cleared Congress last week and headed to the president’s desk. The Modernizing Access to Our Public Land, or MAPLand, Act allocates $47 million to federal land management agencies...
Agriculture Online
Report: agriculture runoff is leading cause of water pollution in the U.S.
Last week, water experts marked the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act with a dire warning: After evaluating over 700,000 miles of rivers and streams across the country, they concluded that half of those waters are too polluted to fish or swim in — and agriculture is often to blame.
KFDA
Groundwater monitoring wells to measure PFAS contamination at Cannon Air Force Base
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The Air Force Civil Engineering Center is installing groundwater monitoring wells as part of the investigation to determine the extent of potential per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the groundwater from Cannon Air Force Base. In October 2021, AFCEC began collecting soil and groundwater samples...
KPVI Newschannel 6
New program aimed at cleaning up drinking water
(The Center Square) – Cleaning up Delaware’s drinking water is the focus of a new program, Gov. John Carney said. The governor announced funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will be used to fund a grant program aimed at providing clean drinking water and wastewater system improvements in the state with the creation of the Clean Water Trust.
