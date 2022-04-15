October 1972: Congress passes the Clean Water Act

The House has passed the Crown Act, which would prohibit discrimination based on hairstyles. Next, it will go to the Senate. On Friday, March 18, the Crown Act was passed by the House of Representatives. It seeks to prohibit discrimination against women based on the way their hair grows naturally. The bill will protect people with afros and naturally curly hair, as well as those who wear weaves or wigs, among other things. “Crown” is an acronym that stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.” The Act “prohibits workplace discrimination based on natural hair.”

