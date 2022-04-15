April 1980: First Canadian Earth Day

Related
April 2010: Earth Day 2010 coincides with International Year of Biodiversity
The 40th anniversary Earth Day coincided with the UN’s Biodiversity Year. The International Year of Biodiversity had a calendar of events planned that highlighted the role that wildlife plays in supporting the function of Earth. The official launch was in Berlin in January, with other events being held in Paris, Norway, India, Qatar, Colombia, China, and New York.
April 1990: 20th Earth Day recognized by 141 countries
Earth Day made its mark in its first couple of decades: By 1990, 141 countries observed some form of the holiday. Within those countries, an estimated 200 million people participated in Earth Day-related events.
An Asteroid Just Hit Iceland
The asteroid had been detected hours before crashing into the EarthPixabay/MasterTux. Whilst the world’s undivided attention has been given to the current war taking place in Eastern Europe, our planet was hit by an asteroid. Astronomers from the European Space Agency's planetary defense had spotted an asteroid just a couple of hours before it struck our planet, some 140 kilometers south of the Norwegian island of Jan Mayen in the Arctic sea.
A 4 billion-year-old comet 80 miles wide is headed toward Earth
An ancient comet, believed to be over 4 billion years old is headed towards the Earth. The massive comet is at least 80 miles across, making it twice the width of Rhode Island. It’s currently speeding towards the Earth at 22,000 miles per hour. This ancient comet is the...
NASA shows off its Psyche spacecraft that will fly beyond Mars to explore a strange asteroid made almost entirely of METAL
NASA's asteroid-orbiting Psyche spacecraft has moved a step closer to lift-off, after being unveiled to the media ahead of its launch this summer. Engineers are putting the final touches on the probe, which is set to blast into space from Cape Canaveral, Florida, in August on its journey to a metal-rich asteroid of the same name.
April's sky brings dance of 4 morning planets: See Jupiter, Venus, Mars and Saturn.
Growing up in the Bronx during the 1960s and '70s, one of my mentors in astronomy was Dr. Kenneth L. Franklin, Chairman and chief scientist at New York's Hayden Planetarium, who wrote about celestial events for the World Almanac and The New York Times. Periodically Ken would make reference to...
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope spots a planet nine times the mass of Jupiter that is still 'in the womb' orbiting a star 508 light years from Earth
The Hubble Space Telescope has found a planet nine times the mass of Jupiter that is still 'in the womb', NASA has announced. The newly forming planet, called AB Aurigae b, is a gas giant in a remarkably early stage of formation, orbiting a star called AB Aurigae. AB Aurigae...
April 2016: Earth Day Network launches 7.8 billion trees campaign
“Trees For The Earth” was a campaign created by Earth Day Network for Earth Day in 2016. The goal? To plant 7.8 billion trees by Earth Day 2020. The 7.8 billion figure represented, at the time, every person on the planet. India’s Telangana state committed 460 million trees on its own.
April 2017: Earth Day Network co-organizes March for Science
On the anniversary of the Paris Agreement, Earth Day Network organized the March for Science Rally and Teach-Ins, starting in Washington D.C. and spreading to numerous cities around the U.S. and the world. The marches came in response to President Donald Trump’s hostility to science when it came to making decisions around climate change and vaccines.
April 2019: Great Global Clean-up for Earth Day 2019
Earth Day Network in 2019 launched a national event bringing together volunteers in 13 cities around the country for the Great Global Clean-up for Earth Day to clean parks, cities, and waterways. The cleanups were held in Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Honolulu, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Richmond, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington D.C.
NASA confirms 5,000 planets outside of the solar system
New technology has made it easier for scientists to discover new planets. On Monday, NASA confirmed the existence of 5,000 exoplanets. The discovery: On March 21, the NASA planetary odometer revealed 65 more exoplanets — planets outside of our solar system — confirming the existence of over 5,000 of the planets.
Frosty Mars crater sparkles in new NASA photo
Frost extends across the surface of a southern crater on Mars in a new photo of the Red Planet. The High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) onboard NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) captured the image of Mars' frosty surface8, according to a statement from the agency. Winters on Mars can...
Three Chinese astronauts return to Earth after six months in space
Three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth on Saturday after 183 days in space, ending China's longest crewed mission as it continues its quest to become a major space power. The two men and one woman -- Zhai Zhigang, Ye Guangfu and Wang Yaping -- returned to Earth shortly before 10 am Beijing time (0200 GMT), after six months aboard the Tianhe core module of China's Tiangong space station.
What would it take for possible lifeforms to survive on Venus?
Earth, as far as we know, is the only planet in the entirety of the known universe that harbors life. But given the sheer size and scale of the universe around us, many believe that it is nye-on inevitable that some form of life has arisen in other places. But where?
Study: Helium leaking from Earth's core hints planet formed inside a solar nebula
March 28 (UPI) -- A rare isotope of helium gas is leaking from the Earth's core, which suggests the planet formed inside a solar nebula, according to a study published Monday in AGU Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems. The rare isotope, helium-3, has been measured at the Earth's surface in smaller quantities,...
Watch 'Dead' Sunspot Explode, Launch Solar Material Towards Earth
Solar activity is set to become more frequent in the coming years as the sun's 11-year solar cycle is yet to reach its peak, which is measured by the number of observed sunspots.
Private Ax-1 astronaut Eytan Stibbe of Israel to celebrate Passover in space
Eytan Stibbe, a private astronaut and the second Israeli to ever reach space, is ready to celebrate Passover in orbit. Last Friday (April 8), Stibbe was one of four crew members who launched on the first fully private crewed mission to the International Space Station. The mission, called Ax-1, sent the crew on a 10-day space mission which includes about eight days aboard the orbiting lab.
