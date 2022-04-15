The US Just Tied This Massive Crypto Theft To North Korean Hackers

A cryptocurrency expert, who travelled to North Korea without permission in 2019 and advised Pyongyang on how to use digital currency to avoid international sanctions, has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison.Virgil Griffith was arrested in November that year and charged with conspiring to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which prohibits any US citizen from exporting goods, services or technology to North Korea.On Tuesday, Griffith was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison.“Griffith is an American citizen who chose to evade the sanctions of his own country to provide services to a hostile foreign...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO