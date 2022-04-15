ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

‘One Mississippi’ replaces state song that had racist roots

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IZHIW_0fAfJWUc00
1 of 2

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is ditching a state song that’s based on the campaign tune of a former governor who pledged to preserve segregation.

The current governor, Republican Tate Reeves, signed a bill Thursday to replace “Go, Mississippi” with a new song called “One Mississippi.” The change will happen July 1 — two years after Mississippi retired a Confederate-themed state flag.

“Go, Mississippi” uses the tune, but not the lyrics, from a 1959 campaign jingle of Democratic Gov. Ross Barnett. “Roll With Ross” included the lyrics, “For segregation, 100%. He’s not a moderate, like some of the gents.”

Barnett unsuccessfully resisted integration of the University of Mississippi in 1962. Legislators adopted a state song that year setting new words to his campaign music: “Go, Mississippi, keep rolling along. Go, Mississippi, you cannot go wrong.”

The new state song was composed by country music singer and songwriter Steve Azar, who’s a Mississippi native, for the state’s 2017 bicentennial celebration.

The lyrics of “One Mississippi” play on the hide-and-seek counting game (One Mississippi ... two Mississippi ... three Mississippi ...). The song uses familiar images, including magnolia trees, fried catfish, hurricanes and kudzu.

The new law also creates a committee to recommend that legislators designate additional state songs later. Tennessee is among states with multiple official songs.

____ Follow Emily Wagster Pettus on Twitter at http://twitter.com/EWagsterPettus.

Comments / 11

walkerdog
1d ago

You can change the song, you can change the flag, that doesn't change the people. Welcome to Confederate Heritage month.

Reply(1)
8
country girl
1d ago

OMG! really, what next? hey the grass is still green and the troops marched on it so going to change to too? this sh/% gone far enough.

Reply(1)
3
Timmy Holland
1d ago

Additional songs? Well, it would be nice to have Charley Pride's song," Roll on Mississippi" as one. 🎶

Reply
5
Related
WTOK-TV

Prominent Mississippi attorney and former gubernatorial candidate dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A prominent attorney and former candidate for Mississippi Governor has passed away. John Arthur Eaves, Sr., ran for Mississippi governor three times. He is best known for representing clients across the state, nation, and internationally. His son John Arthur Eaves, Jr., tells us one of the cases...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery makes March 2022 transfer to state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery made its March 2022 transfer of $11,543,588.24 to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. The total transfer for Fiscal Year 2022 is now at $95,345,892.21. Of those funds, $80 million has gone to the state for road and bridge needs. The Education Enhancement Fund has […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV.com

Mississippi Moment: Move zoo to LeFleur’s Bluff

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new addition to the LeFleur’s Bluff Complex in Jackson was announced Tuesday. A renovated golf course to be designed by Robert Trent Jones and a new children’s playground that just opened before Christmas. Why not revisit the idea of adding one more...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Tennessee State
K945

Hummingbirds are Being Killed in Shreveport Due to This Mistake

There is Nothing Like Seeing a Hummingbird Zip Infront of You. I still get giddy when I spot one in the wild. It's just as exciting as seeing a shooting star. I love seeing hummingbird feeders around because it means that there is a chance that a hummingbird will make its presence known. There is something that we humans are doing that could put these beautiful creatures in danger.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
Person
Ross Barnett
Person
Steve Azar
WJTV 12

Mississippians react to confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Senate confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on Thursday, April 7, making her the first Black woman to sit on the nation’s highest court. After a 53-47 bipartisan vote, Brown Jackson will take the seat in Summer 2022 when Justice Stephen Breyer retires. Brown Jackson will be […]
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Mississippi woman accused of shooting husband multiple times, killing him

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – An Okolona, Mississippi woman is accused of shooting and killing her husband. Christine Porter, 39, is expected to be charged with first-degree murder. Assistant Chief Sherrie Hardin says Porter called 911 to report a disturbance at her home. A short time later, Porter showed up...
OKOLONA, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Songs#Segregation#Ap#Republican#Confederate#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
KTVU FOX 2

Driver captures video as tornado touches down in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Multiple tornadoes spurred from a storm that moved across Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma Tuesday night. A large funnel cloud caused severe damage in New Orleans after nightfall. At least one person died and multiple others were injured, according to initial reports. Drew and Matthew Burke recorded video...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Tornado Watch issued for most of Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch for most of Louisiana on Tuesday morning. A tornado watch is in effect for the following parishes/ counties in the WWL-TV viewing area until 7 p.m. Tuesday: Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington parishes and Hancock and Pearl River counties.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS 42

Man breaks record for catching largest blue catfish in Mississippi

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Brandon man set a new state record in Mississippi for catching the largest blue catfish. According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP), Eugene Cronley caught the 131 pound fish on April 7, 2022, from the Mississippi River near Natchez. Cronley said it took him 40 minutes […]
NATCHEZ, MS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

855K+
Followers
416K+
Post
386M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy