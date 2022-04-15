ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Review: Choose or Die Plays a Deadly Game Without Scaring Up Much Fun

By Steve Prokopy
Third Coast Review
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMixing a bit of 1980s nostalgia and a dash of modern-day scary, Choose or Die centers on a found survival horror game from the ’80s, which is made up entirely of text and questions for the player with two possible directions they may go when faced with a choice. It’s essentially...

thirdcoastreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'Halo' braves turning the game into a series without much creative spark

"Halo" isn't the first videogame to become a movie or TV show, and it certainly won't be the last. But the series faces a formidable challenge crafting a Paramount+ show around the contours of the game, one that it seeks to master largely by slapping together pieces of established properties -- a little "RoboCop" here, a bit of "Starship Troopers" there, and a whole lot of "The Mandalorian."
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Tales From the Loop - The Board Game review: "Clunky play"

There’s something very enticing about the mix of nostalgia and sci-fi that Tales From the Loop taps into. Simon Stålenhag’s art book, with its mix of towering robots and teenage rebellions, evokes it with enough power that it’s spawned multiple media spin-offs. That now includes a board game where you can solve your very own Stranger Things-like mystery on your tabletop.
HOBBIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Englund
Person
Angela Griffin
Person
Eddie Marsan
Person
Asa Butterfield
thesource.com

Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
CELEBRITIES
Third Coast Review

Review: Plenty Creepy, But Irish Horror Film The Cellar Disappoints in Character Development

Filmed on location in Ireland, The Cellar tells the story of the Woods family who move into a creepy old house with a secret history, odd architectural accents, and a cellar that may lead directly to hell. Told mostly from the perspective of American mother Keira Woods (Elisha Cuthbert), the film takes its time getting to know the dynamic of the family (mother and daughter Ellie, played by Abby Fitz, do not get along, for starters), and it doesn’t take long for Keira to notice strange symbols over all of the doors in the house. One night Ellie is home babysitting younger brother Steven (Dillon Fitzmaurice Brady) when the power goes out and she must venture into the cellar to find the fuse box. She calls her mother for courage and Keira coaxes Ellie down the stairs, counting the number of stairs with her. But while there are only 10 stairs, on the phone, Ellie counts far beyond that number and has gone missing by the time her parents get home.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Game#Horror Game#Adventure Game#Video Game
Third Coast Review

PHOTOS: Star Trek Mission Chicago Sunday Cosplay

With a convention like Star Trek: Mission Chicago the cosplay scene is a little different. And while you might think all you’d see was Starfleet uniforms, as they always do, Trekkies came up with deep cuts and amazing takes on everything from TOS to Prodigy. That’s to say nothing...
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: It’s Magic With Cocktails in Sean Masterson’s Message in a Bottle at Chicago Magic Lounge

To sit in a beautiful, bustling lounge, surrounded by plush art deco fixings and dolled-up people, while sipping a cocktail (called Smoke and Mirrors) is a luxe experience indeed. But add in a few roving house magicians and a show by Sean Masterson (Message in a Bottle) that combines magic, puppetry, and hyperlocal historical storytelling about a magic rivalry in the 19th century—and you have yourself a perfect night out! Masterson has performing chops for sure, but he also has a sly sense of humor, and some riveting non-illusory theater storytelling techniques that focus our attention on his most beloved magical objects, including the memoirs of Michael B. Leavitt.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: At Victory Gardens Theater, In Every Generation Focuses on Family, Faith and Sisterly Arguments

A family’s Passover seder table at several time periods is the center of In Every Generation, a play about family, faith and history. Victory Gardens Theater is staging this world premiere production, written by Ali Viterbi and directed by Devon de Mayo, during the Passover season (April 15-23 this year). It’s part of the National New Play Network Rolling World premiere.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: A Glimpse into a Very Different Culture, Rig Veda Americanus, edited by Daniel G. Brinton

Rig Veda Americanus: Edited with a paraphrase, notes and vocabulary by Daniel G. Brinton. If you pick up a copy of Daniel G. Brinton’s Rig Veda Americanus: Sacred Songs of the Ancient Mexicans, originally published in 1890 and now again in print from Northfield-based Amika Press, you’ll find a hymn, addressed to the Mother of the Gods, that includes the verse: “Hail to the goddess who shines in the thorn bush like a bright butterfly.”
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Netflix
GamesRadar+

Keychron Q2 review: "great for work but doesn't hold up for play"

The Keychron Q2 is the latest hotswappable mechanical keyboard to hit the custom shelves. With a new gasket mount design, proprietary OSA keycaps, and a 65% layout, small changes are adding up to easily set the latest model apart from the brand's previous release, the Q1. Add RGB effects to rival that of even the best gaming keyboards, and there's something for everyone baked right in here.
COMPUTERS
loudersound.com

How Three Dog Night turned a song no one knew into a party anthem everyone knows

Rarely has a cover inverted every single thing about the original as much as Three Dog Night’s version of Mama Told Me Not To Come. Written by one of America’s greatest songwriters as an ironic commentary on LA’s hedonistic party scene, it was turned into one of the party anthems of the early 70s.
MUSIC
Third Coast Review

Review: Far From Being Forgotten, Six Returns as an International Sensation

Guest review by Anne Siegel. Make no mistake; while most of the real-life wives of Henry VIII ended their days in misery (or worse), their 21st century counterparts are wiser, wittier and full of attitude. They also make great music together. That’s the message of Six, which opened on Tuesday at the CIBC Theatre with enough offstage fanfare to resemble a royal coronation.
CHICAGO, IL
Deadline

Sony Dates Screen Gems’ Celine Dion Movie ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me’

Click here to read the full article. It’s All Coming Back to Me will be hitting theaters on February 10. The Sony Screen Gems movie formerly titled Text for You centers on a woman who, after tragically losing her fiancé, starts to send romantic texts to his old cell. It turns out the number has been reassigned to a man across town suffering from a similar heartbreak. The two meet and feel an undeniable connection but can’t seem to leave the past behind. Until Celine Dion and her music gives them the courage to take a chance on love again. Written and directed...
MOVIES
Popculture

Reality Show Called out Over Alleged Fake Audition

Britain's Got Talent returned to U.K. televisions on Saturday night, and there are already two big controversies. First, viewers were so convinced that the story behind a father's audition secretly arranged by his young daughters was contrived that ITV denied it was staged. Viewers also thought it was unfair that The Greatest Showman singer Loren Allred was allowed to compete and even received a Golden Buzzer.
TV SHOWS
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Mini Guitarist Turned Into!

Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy