Review: Choose or Die Plays a Deadly Game Without Scaring Up Much Fun

Filmed on location in Ireland, The Cellar tells the story of the Woods family who move into a creepy old house with a secret history, odd architectural accents, and a cellar that may lead directly to hell. Told mostly from the perspective of American mother Keira Woods (Elisha Cuthbert), the film takes its time getting to know the dynamic of the family (mother and daughter Ellie, played by Abby Fitz, do not get along, for starters), and it doesn’t take long for Keira to notice strange symbols over all of the doors in the house. One night Ellie is home babysitting younger brother Steven (Dillon Fitzmaurice Brady) when the power goes out and she must venture into the cellar to find the fuse box. She calls her mother for courage and Keira coaxes Ellie down the stairs, counting the number of stairs with her. But while there are only 10 stairs, on the phone, Ellie counts far beyond that number and has gone missing by the time her parents get home.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO