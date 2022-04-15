ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Square Stand 2nd Gen countertop iPad POS device has contactless and dip payments

By Lauren Wadowsky
 1 day ago
Run your business from your iPad with the Square Stand (2nd generation) countertop iPad device. This gadget features built-in contactless and dip payments technology, enabling a more effortless, intuitive customer/seller experience. What’s...

