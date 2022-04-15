ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nimmo, Canha on IL after Mets coach tests positive

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Mets outfielders Brandon Nimmo and Mark Canha have been placed on the injured list...

Related
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
Polanco HR, 4 RBIs; Twins beat Red Sox 8-3 on Patriots’ Day

BOSTON (AP) — Jorge Polanco and Kyle Garlick hit early two-run homers over the Green Monster to back Dylan Bundy, carrying the Minnesota Twins past the Red Sox 8-3 in Boston’s annual Patriots’ Day game. The game started at 11:11 a.m. EDT, played in conjunction with the 126th Boston Marathon, which ended about one mile from Fenway Park. Polanco added a two-run single in a four-run eighth and Gio Urshela had three singles for the Twins, who won the series finale for a four-game split. Christian Vázquez hit a solo homer and Xander Bogaerts had three hits with an RBI.
MLB
Cora: Sox to miss multiple unvaccinated players at Toronto

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Boston expects to be without multiple unvaccinated players for an upcoming series at Toronto. Starting pitcher Tanner Houck told the Boston Globe on Sunday that he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and won’t pitch during the four-game series beginning Monday, April 25. He would have been in line to start the second game. To enter Canada, the Canadian government requires a person must have received a second COVID-19 vaccine dose — or one dose of Johnson & Johnson — at least 14 days prior to entry.
MLB

