The President and Vice President release their 2021 tax returns

 1 day ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The White House released this statement about the President and Vice President releasing their tax returns:

Today, the President and First Lady released their 2021 federal income tax return. With this release, the President has shared a total of 24 years of tax returns with the American public, once again demonstrating his commitment to being transparent with the American people about the finances of the commander in chief.

The President and First Lady filed their income tax return jointly and reported federal adjusted gross income of $610,702. They paid $150,439 in federal income tax, and their 2021 effective federal income tax rate is 24.6 percent.

The President and First Lady also reported contributions of $17,394 to 10 different charities. The largest gift to charity was $5,000 to the Beau Biden Foundation, a public charity dedicated to ensuring that all children are free from the threat of abuse.

The President and First Lady also released their Delaware income tax return and reported paying $30,765 in Delaware income tax, and the First Lady released her Virginia income tax return and reported paying $2,721 in Virginia income tax.

View the President and First Lady’s tax returns here .

The Vice President and the Second Gentleman also released their 2021 federal income tax return, as well as state income tax returns for California, New York and the District of Columbia. Including today’s release, the Vice President has published 18 years of tax returns.

The Vice President and the Second Gentleman reported federal adjusted gross income of $1,655,563. They paid $523,371 in federal income tax, amounting to a 2021 effective federal income tax rate of 31.6 percent. They also paid $120,517 in California income tax, $2,044 in New York income tax, and Mr. Emhoff paid $54,441 in District of Columbia income tax. They contributed $22,100 to charity in 2021.

View the Vice President and Second Gentleman’s tax returns here .

