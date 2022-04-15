Pikes Peak summit drive to require a reservation

Pikes Peak Highway. Photo Credit: GeorgeBurba (iStock).

According to an announcement from the city of Colorado Springs, those planning to drive to the Pikes Peak summit will need to have a reservation starting May 27, 2022. This follows the highly anticipated opening of the new summit house last summer and an increase in demand to visit the attraction.

The press release on the matter states that "while driving to the lot at the top requires a reservation, entrance to the Summit Visitor Center does not." The visitor center is also accessible by those who make it up the mountain via other means – either the cog railway or by hiking.

According to a spokesperson for the mountain, the reservation system will only apply to those seeking access to the summit lot, not all of those that utilize the scenic highway. There are also plans to use a shuttle system for June and July only – the months when the most people visit the peak. This shuttle system will allow drivers who are unable to reserve a spot in the lot to still reach the summit.

The press release states that the change will make the Pikes Peak experience "more enjoyable and hassle-free, ensuring there will be space for you to park."

More details about the reservation system are going to be released on April 27, with the system set to debut on May 1, 2022 for dates later in the month.

The current cost to access Pikes Peak Highway is $35 per vehicle with up to five people. A change to this has not been addressed.

Additional details can be found here. This page may be updated.