FedEx mass shooting: Honoring victims and survivors 1 year later

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Four St. Paul Police Officers are now recognized as life savers for their response during a May 2021 call. Keng Her, Sean Higgins, Nathan Kinn and Dao Vang were each presented with a medal, along with a plaque for their efforts on May 11, 2021, when they responded to a report of a shooting at an eastside apartment complex. Her and Vang were just a quarter mile away when the call came in. Through a crowd, Her says he and his partner found a 19-year-old woman who had been shot inside a car. “Once we pulled her out...

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 23 DAYS AGO