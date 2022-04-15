ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFC Contender Eyeing Bearcats Star Quarterback Desmond Ridder

By James Rapien
 1 day ago

Ridder is receiving plenty of attention ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft

CINCINNATI — The Indianapolis Colts drove to Cincinnati to watch Desmond Ridder workout on Friday according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

Ridder is expected to be one of the first quarterbacks taken in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Colts have the 42nd overall pick. They could have a shot at taking Ridder if he falls to round two.

Indianapolis is just the latest of many franchises that have kicked the tires on the Bearcats star. Pittsburgh, New Orleans, Carolina and Atlanta are other potential destinations.

The Colts also probably wanted to get another chance to see wide receiver Alec Pierce in person. He's one of the most athletic wide-outs in this draft class.

